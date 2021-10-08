EDITORIAL: Recognize the signs of domestic violence

Oct. 7—You read articles about it many times throughout the year. Law enforcement routinely respond to 911 calls and reports for it.

Domestic violence is an ever-present issue in Logansport, Cass County, and across the nation.

With October recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, here are some facts from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

— Every nine seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States.

— An average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute in the U.S.

— There are more than 10 million abuse victims across the U.S. annually.

— One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.

— One in five women and one in seven men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.

— One in seven women and one in 18 men have been stalked. Stalking causes targets to fear they or someone close to them will be harmed or killed.

— On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive approximately 20,800 calls.

— The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

— Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

— Domestic violence is most common among women between the ages of 18-24.

— Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.

— Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.

— Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.

The Logansport community is fortunate to have organizations such as the Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force, along with local churches and groups to provide services and educational programs to area women and men.

Cass County schools also have trained counseling professionals on staff to help students who may be affected by violence in the home.

Domestic violence exists among all social groups, is in every community, and knows no socio-economic, racial or geographical boundaries.

The issue can be difficult to discuss, but it is a conversation that must take place. We encourage more public dialogue to make it clear that violence in relationships is unacceptable and never the right way to solve a problem or express anger. If you are currently dealing with domestic violence or know somebody who else, it is time to start the conversation with someone who can help.

To contact the Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force, call (574) 722-2119.

-Pharos-Tribune