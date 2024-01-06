EDITORIAL: 'Red flag' ... or a red light for gun seizures?

Jan. 6—On Monday, Minnesota became the 20th state to have a so-called "red flag" law that allows the seizure of firearms from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or to others.

We unequivocally support this law, but we also have modest expectations about its potential impact.

The law, passed by the DFL-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Walz last spring, allows two levels of action. The first is an emergency order, imposed without a court hearing, which allows for weapons to be seized and held for two weeks. The second, more substantial action can last up to a year, but requires a hearing in which the person in question can dispute the seizure. These actions must originate in a request from a family member or member of the person's household, or from law enforcement.

In today's political climate, a law that in any way restricts a person's right to buy, sell, possess or carry firearms will face opposition from gun rights advocates, and Minnesota's new law is no exception. Social media lit up this week with declarations that Minnesota is violating the Second Amendment, and Walz probably didn't help matters when he suggested that the new law will accomplish more than "thoughts and prayers" after mass shootings.

He's probably right, but that's a bear he didn't need to poke, especially since Minnesota's new law does not constitute "gun control" at all. In fact, we see it as a nod to what gun rights advocates have been saying for decades; namely, that gun violence often results from mental illness.

It seems as if every few months, someone guns down innocent people in a mall, a school, a church or a nightclub — and after the fact, authorities uncover a trove of evidence that the shooter was deeply disturbed. As the funerals take place, grieving families are left to wonder how those "red flags" were missed.

Those mass shootings get big headlines, but the reality is that such events constitute just a small fraction of the death toll resulting from the combination of mental illness and firearms.

Suicide is the bigger problem.

In 2021, the CDC reports that suicide was the second-largest killer of Americans ages 25-34. And, when ages 35-44 were included, a gun was used in 47% of 16,724 suicides in 2021.

Minnesota's new red flag law might very well prevent a mass shooting at some point, but the far greater likelihood is that it will keep some potentially suicidal people alive long enough to get the mental health care they need.

How many lives could it save? Well, based on evidence from other states with similar laws, we should keep expectations low. In Chicago, for example, there were 1,800 firearms-related deaths between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2022 — and the state's red flag law was used in Chicago just four times. New Mexico had 600 firearms homicides in that same span, and its red flag law was used just eight times. In Massachusetts, there were nearly 300 firearms homicides and just 12 red flag seizures.

Nationwide, the numbers were a bit more encouraging, with 15,049 red flag seizures. Still, Duke University sociologist Jeffrey Swanson, who has studied red flag surrender orders, said in 2022 that such laws are "too small a pebble to make a ripple," and "It's as if the law doesn't exist." Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira also studied the numbers and said, "The number of people we are catching with red flag laws is likely infinitesimal."

We won't dispute those opinions. Minnesota's new law is far from a cure-all, and as its critics eagerly point out, it will do little — perhaps nothing — to stem the rash of carjackings and shootings (often by juveniles and/or repeat offenders) that have plagued the Twin Cities metro area for the past several years.

But Minnesota has to try something.

Yes, it will take courage for a family member to take legal action against a mentally ill spouse, partner, parent, grandparent or sibling. And no, we don't envy law enforcement the task of entering a person's home to confiscate their weapons.

But if the red flag law keeps just one person from harming himself/herself, or from killing someone else, then we will consider it a success.