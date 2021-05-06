EDITORIAL: To reduce domestic violence, we need to hold perpetrators accountable

Bangor Daily News, Maine
·4 min read

May 5—The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

The latest report from a state panel charged with reviewing domestic violence-related deaths offers a stark reminder that Maine, like other states, has much work yet to do in order to better protect victims of domestic violence.

In the current review period — 2018 and 2019 — 18 domestic abuse homicides accounted for 43 percent of the state's homicides in those years.

Looking back over the last 20 years, domestic abuse-related deaths have accounted for about half of Maine's homicides.

Members of the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel — including the state's attorney general, prosecutors, domestic violence support providers, medical professionals and law enforcement — highlighted the progress that has been made, along with the work that remains to be done.

Perpetrator accountability — through the courts, family and themselves — was a theme of the report, which included a review of both the last two years and the 20 years that the panel has existed. However, it also emphasized the need to better empower family, friends and coworkers of victims, who often know about abuse, to provide help and support.

For example, in 2018 and 2019, about 50 percent of the offenders stalked their victim prior to the homicide, and 50 percent threatened to kill the person prior to the actual homicide. Yet, there were no protection from abuse orders filed with the court in these instances.

In both the two-year and 20 year review periods, 85 percent of the domestic violence homicide offenders were male.

For too long, such statistics would prompt many people to ask "Why doesn't she just leave," Francine Stark, executive director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, said in an interview with the Bangor Daily News. Stark is a member of the review panel.

Instead, she said, the big question to ask about domestic violence is "I don't understand why he doesn't just leave her alone."

For far too long, society has put a burden on women to leave abuse situations rather than recognizing that men who engage in abuse behavior need to be persuaded to change. That persuasion, increasingly, needs to come from friends, family and coworkers who see signs of abusive and controlling behavior toward an intimate partner. They should recognize that such abuse is often a sign that the perpetrator of abuse needs support and intervention, Stark said.

As many as 69 percent of the perpetrators in the cases the panel reviewed had exhibited suicidal behavior before attempting or committing a domestic violence homicide.

The panel called out health care providers in particular to do a better job of following best practices when interacting with both potential victims and perpetrators. For example, it found that these providers often failed to screen for domestic violence or to follow up with patients who had signs of brain injury and strangulation, which are likely signs of ongoing abuse.

Law enforcement personnel need to better follow best practices as well. Although guns were the most commonly used weapon in domestic violence homicides during the review period, the panel found gaps in enforcement of gun relinquishment orders and accompanying protection from abuse orders.

On a positive note, the panel recognized the success of batterer intervention programs, recently renamed to certified domestic violence intervention programs. The panel called for judges and lawyers to refer people who commit domestic violence abuse to these programs, rather than the less effective anger management programs. The state should also ensure that these programs are accessible to those with low incomes.

During a virtual press conference to discuss the report, Gov. Janet Mills shared her own story of domestic violence, when a man she was dating put a gun to her head. The gun did not go off.

"I will never forget that night and I will always know I was one of the lucky ones," Mills said. "Many, many others were not so lucky."

Now is the time to make a difference for those who aren't as fortunate.

As Stark noted, the coronavirus pandemic has shown a light on "the fragility of our daily lives" and made us more aware of inequalities. As a result, she said: "We are at a crossroads. We've built robust services to support survivors. Yet, we still need to influence change over people who think they have a right to power over another human being."

Recommended Stories

  • More than 200 NGOs call for UN arms embargo on Myanmar

    More than 200 global organizations urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar, saying the time for statements has passed and immediate action is needed to help protect peaceful protesters against military rule and other opponents of the junta. “Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military’s escalating violence.” The organizations urged the United Kingdom, the Security Council nation in charge of drafting resolutions on Myanmar, “to begin negotiations on a resolution authorizing an arms embargo as soon as possible.”

  • 'We are desperate to go travelling again'

    "Digital nomads" aim to get back to mobile working after Covid, with many countries wooing them.

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death

    Home fitness equipment firm recalls Tread and Tread+ machines after six-year-old child pulled under treadmill.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Astrophysicist says there is only ‘one in several billion’ chance Chinese rocket will hit you

    China has ‘very different attitude’ to allowing uncontrolled rocket re-entry, expert says

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Debris from China space rocket likely to fall in international waters -Global Times

    The Long March 5B blasted off from Hainan island on April 29 carrying the "Tianhe" module that contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. Its point of re-entry remains unclear but the Global Times, a tabloid published by the official People's Daily, described reports that the rocket is "out of control" and could cause damage as "Western hype." "Most of the debris will burn up during re-entry ... leaving only a very small portion that may fall to the ground, which will potentially land on areas away from human activities or in the ocean," Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.