EDITORIAL: Remember Chauvin, not Floyd, is on trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 9—As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin nears its expected midpoint and the drug use, health and police resistance of George Floyd are highlighted, it's important to remember who is on trial and why.

George Floyd is not on trial. He died May 25 while in police custody at the age of 46.

Derek Chauvin is on trial. He's charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting are expected to be tried together in August.

Floyd — handcuffed and lying on the pavement — died with Chauvin's knee pressed into his back and neck. While Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system and had resisted police, he had been on the pavement for over nine minutes, prone and handcuffed, while Chauvin continued the pressure — ignoring cries from bystanders that Floyd appeared to be dying. During much of that time Floyd was clearly in distress and gasping that he was having trouble breathing or couldn't breathe.

It all started after Floyd reportedly tried to buy cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

Those are the basic facts of the case that catapulted racial injustice and police brutality to the forefront of the American conscience, while also sparking months of widespread protests last year.

The trial testimony and graphic video — now seen in its entirety and from multiple angles — have been shocking, unsettling and painful to watch. Chauvin — in charge of the scene as a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis PD — clearly violated any possible interpretation of proper policing with his prolonged pressure on Floyd even after Floyd became unresponsive.

The defense is highlighting Floyd's drug use, health issues and police resistance as Chauvin's trial moves forward. While those factors may have contributed to Floyd's death, it's imperative we don't forget who is the one on trial here.

And who was the victim.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Trial highlights Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

    Jurors in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are hearing from investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, an agency that could be viewed as the state’s equivalent of the FBI. It has kept a lower public profile while leading the investigation into the roles of Derek Chauvin and three other fired officers in Floyd's death last May. Senior Special Agent James Reyerson testified Wednesday about his role as lead investigator. Readers of the best-selling John Sandford detective novels know the BCA as the employer of the protagonists, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers.

  • Home sprayed with bullets. Sleeping teen hit. But he doesn’t want to press charges, cops say

    A 17-year-old boy was asleep inside his Miramar home when someone shot more than 20 bullets at the house early Friday morning.

  • GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin Announces Run for NY Governor, Blames Cuomo for State’s ‘Downfall’

    Representative Lee Zeldin (R., N.Y.) announced that he would run for governor of New York in comments on Fox and Friends on Thursday. “I’m running for governor of New York in 2022,” Zeldin said. “I’m all in, we are all in.” Zeldin added, “I love this state. I’m still here. We need to turn it around….People are going to flee every single day until we do.” Zeldin criticized what he termed the “one-party rule” of Democrats in the state, and blamed Governor Andrew Cuomo for the state’s “downfall.” “The New York that was once a magnet for the world’s best and brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the crushing weight of skyrocketing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, and rising crime resulting from dangerously liberal policies,” Zeldin said. Zeldin, an attorney and Iraq War veteran, has represented eastern Long Island since 2015. Zeldin is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and was a staunch supporter of President Trump. The announcement comes as Governor Cuomo faces multiple legal investigations regarding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in state nursing homes. The FBI is reportedly examining whether Cuomo aides gave false information on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes to the U.S. Justice Department. An analysis by the Empire Center found that a March 2020 executive order by Cuomo, requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, may have led to several hundred and possibly over 1,000 additional deaths. Meanwhile, nine women have accused the governor of sexual harassment. Two of those women provided photographs of the alleged instances of harassment, one of which depicts the governor kissing and grabbing the face of an upstate New York resident.

  • Colorado vaccination site shuts down after 11 'adverse reactions' to Johnson & Johnson jabs: Latest COVID-19 updates

    A mass vaccination site in Colorado was shut down after 11 people suffered reactions from shots, including nausea, dizziness. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

    Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Katey Sagal stars in new Erin Brockovich-inspired series

    “Rebel” also stars John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Andy Garcia.

  • Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss: sources

    Japan's Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said. Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unravelled. Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • Iran frees S.Korean ship, months later

    The South Korean tanker ship and its captain that were detained by Iran in January, have been now been freed after South Korea promised to try and release Iranian funds that have been frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.That's according to a South Korean government source.The tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman by Iranian authorities, who had accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.A diplomatic emergency arose when, separately, Tehran was demanding that Seoul release $7 billion in frozen funds.20 crew members except the captain were released in February after a South Korean delegation visited Iran.Both the South Korean foreign ministry's statement and Iranian state news agency's report on the ship did not mention the demand for the release of funds.The news also comes as Iran and the United States have began informal talks this week over salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.

  • 10 fun toys your kids will love using outside this spring

    Spring is nature's way of saying your kid needs a few new toys

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • Young Republicans, Democrats put aside politics, team up for Kansas Citians in need

    Micheal Ryan thinks Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell could learn something from these Wyandotte County groups working together for a “Dignity Drive.”

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view

    U.S. stock futures were buoyant before the open on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record on Thursday on easing inflation fears, and world stocks also scored a record high. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled at an International Monetary Fund event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation. E-mini futures on the S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.2%.

  • Trump's judicial appointments worsened racial diversity in the federal courts

    Only 37 of Trump's 229 active appointments are people of color - the least racially-diverse group of federal judges nominated in nearly three decades.

  • Some Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Hong Kong lawmakers on Friday raised concerns that proposals to restrict public access to information about directors of companies could make it harder for trade unions, journalists and lawyers to do their jobs. The proposals, which would allow companies to withhold information such as directors' addresses and full ID card numbers, were being discussed for the first time by a committee of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo). The Hong Kong International Chamber of Commerce wrote to the Legco committee this week saying the eagerness to push through the measures was "in disregard of the adverse consequences to Hong Kong's business environment and to maintaining Hong Kong as an attractive city for investment and trade".

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.