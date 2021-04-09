EDITORIAL: Remember Chauvin, not Floyd, is on trial

Apr. 9—As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin nears its expected midpoint and the drug use, health and police resistance of George Floyd are highlighted, it's important to remember who is on trial and why.

George Floyd is not on trial. He died May 25 while in police custody at the age of 46.

Derek Chauvin is on trial. He's charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting are expected to be tried together in August.

Floyd — handcuffed and lying on the pavement — died with Chauvin's knee pressed into his back and neck. While Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system and had resisted police, he had been on the pavement for over nine minutes, prone and handcuffed, while Chauvin continued the pressure — ignoring cries from bystanders that Floyd appeared to be dying. During much of that time Floyd was clearly in distress and gasping that he was having trouble breathing or couldn't breathe.

It all started after Floyd reportedly tried to buy cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

Those are the basic facts of the case that catapulted racial injustice and police brutality to the forefront of the American conscience, while also sparking months of widespread protests last year.

The trial testimony and graphic video — now seen in its entirety and from multiple angles — have been shocking, unsettling and painful to watch. Chauvin — in charge of the scene as a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis PD — clearly violated any possible interpretation of proper policing with his prolonged pressure on Floyd even after Floyd became unresponsive.

The defense is highlighting Floyd's drug use, health issues and police resistance as Chauvin's trial moves forward. While those factors may have contributed to Floyd's death, it's imperative we don't forget who is the one on trial here.

And who was the victim.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.