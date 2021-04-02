EDITORIAL: Santa Fe leaders should release police internal affairs reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Apr. 2—Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber seem to be on good terms. Keller endorsed Webber when Webber won the top post in the City Different in 2018. Both are progressive Democrats.
So, it probably wouldn't be much of a bother for Webber to give his friend to the south a phone call and ask for a little advice. Somehow, Keller's Albuquerque administration continues to be able to do things in the public interest Webber's Santa Fe government says it can't legally do. Webber should ask if Keller can tell him how this can be so.
Specifically, Santa Fe city government continues to refuse to release the results of investigations by the police department's internal affairs unit, which looks into complaints about officers or whether officers followed the SFPD's use-of-deadly-force policies in police shooting cases.
Meanwhile, Keller's administration makes internal affairs investigations public — as is required under the N.M. Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA).
Just recently, in response to a Journal IPRA request, Albuquerque released an internal affairs report on a high-profile 2020 case in which an APD officer shot and critically wounded a 26-year-old man who was in the midst of a mental health crisis. The IA investigation found the officer's use of force was appropriate, but that he had also escalated the situation. "Force only became necessary because it was predicated on the lack of command and control of the scene," an IA commander wrote in the report.
Santa Feans never get to see such professional analysis of how SFPD officers act in similar situations.
In 2017, two Santa Fe officers fired 17 shots at another mentally unstable young man, killing him inside the apartment he'd recently been evicted from. The shots were fired through an opening created when police ripped out a window in the ground-floor apartment as part of a long SWAT standoff. The officer who started the gunfire just seconds after the window was removed later said he mistook a knife in the man's hand for the same kind of gun that was part of a police training exercise from earlier in the day.
A group of district attorneys called on to assess the case did not find grounds for criminal charges, but the city paid $400,000, the maximum for wrongful death, to settle a lawsuit filed by the dead man's family.
Did Santa Fe officers follow policy or standard procedure in this fatal incident? Should police have just waited out the young man in the apartment? Don't bother to ask City Hall. Someone there will say a legal exception to the state open records law bars public release of IA reports and disciplinary actions against officers because such information constitutes mere "matters of opinion" about personnel matters.
But that's not how Albuquerque — and most local transparency legal experts — interpret the same law. Albuquerque released large portions of IA reports, minus interview transcripts, using IPRA as its standard. It also made public the discipline meted out to the officer in last year's shooting of the mentally ill man: an eight-hour suspension.
In Santa Fe, the weekly Santa Fe Reporter has engaged in a long legal battle over whether City Hall can withhold information about whether officers have been disciplined. A district judge's ruling in the case had something for both sides, but hasn't pried open IA reports. The case is now before the state Court of Appeals.
Santa Fe's legal team always says the city might get sued if it releases police disciplinary or IA information. But Santa Fe has put its fear of litigation over releasing public records over the public's right to know.
As we've said before, police reform is a difficult issue. Police must have the tools, support and respect they need to fight crime and keep communities as safe as possible, while any bias, brutality or ineptitude should be rooted out.
But transparency should be the easy part of police reform. It requires no balancing act between civil rights and police authority or arguments over police use of military gear, nor debates over bringing the values of the community and the police together, or whether money needs to be diverted from law enforcement into mental health programs.
Come on Santa Fe, release the IA reports. Police reform without transparency — and the accountability that comes with it — is a non-starter.
This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.