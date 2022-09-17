EDITORIAL: SCC's inclusion center supports learning

Sep. 17—Thumbs up to the new Inclusion Centers at South Central College that aim to be a place where BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and veterans can go to connect with each other and have a place to call their own for their meetings and events.

There will be centers at the North Mankato and Faribault campuses of SCC, and they will also provide programming and support for the traditionally underrepresented communities. The centers have been in the works since 2017 and have been developed by John Harper, SCC's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, who sought input from students, staff and faculty.

Harper plans to bring in mental health counseling, hold workshops and have guest speakers on topics such as personal finance, life after college and creating resumes.

It's a great idea that gives support to traditionally underrepresented communities and gives them a boost for getting through school and landing in a successful career.

Teaching safety

Thumbs up to Will Purvis for being named the Department of Natural Resources 2021 firearms safety instructor of the year.

Purvis, a former deputy sheriff and county commissioner, has for decades volunteered as a firearms safety instructor at the Garden City Rod and Gun Club.

One of eight nominees out of the state's 4,000 volunteer instructors, Purvis is deserving of the recognition. He's always been ready to volunteer for a wide range of local and area church and charitable events, and his amiable personality endears him to all he meets.

But he has had a special love for teaching gun safety.

Hunting and shooting sports are a big part of the region. Having people like Purvis ensuring young people have good safety training benefits everyone.

A travesty of justice

Thumbs down to a nonsensical bit of "justice" in an Iowa court this week, in which a sex-trafficked teen was ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist, whom she killed.

Pieper Lewis, now 17, was 15 when she stabbed Zachary Brooks to death in Des Moines as he slept. Police and prosecutors do not dispute that she was sexually assaulted and trafficked. She pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. This week she received a deferred 20-year prison sentence and probation in addition to the restitution order.

It is the restitution order that is outrageous — that and the fact that the same prosecutors who are dunning Lewis for the benefit of her rapist's family have yet to charge the man who pimped her out. A GoFundMe campaign on her behalf has already far exceeded the court-ordered payment, but it should not have come to that.

The sentence was hailed by the prosecuting attorney as a merciful outcome and explained by the judge as a legislative mandate that has been upheld by the state Supreme Court. It should be viewed as an embarrassment to the Hawkeye State, as the relatives of a rapist get to benefit financially from the victim of his crimes. There is no mercy, and no justice, in the sentence.

Fitting honor, memorial

Thumbs up to this weekend's 50th Mahkato Wacipi at Land of Memories Park.

This year's gathering is bittersweet as it is being used to remember 4-year-old Natalia Ashes of South Dakota, who was killed last year when a tree fell on her sleeping family's tent during the powwow. Another powwow participant who also will be memorialized was known as Grandma Rose.

The powwow also will honor Dave Brave Heart of Mankato who, after nine years of serving as chairman, will be leaving after this year due to complications of ALS.

The powwow is always a special gathering in Mankato, especially because it was built on the idea of reunification of the native peoples with the Western settlers and to reconcile for what happened before, during and after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

General admission for the entire weekend costs $7 but is free for children younger than 12 and seniors 60 and older.