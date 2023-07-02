Editorial: The search for Chicago’s top cop is down to six semifinalists. We have some questions for them.

The number of semifinalists for the job of Chicago police superintendent has been whittled down to six by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which now has the task of producing three finalists by July 14 for Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has the final hiring decision.

The new superintendent will inherit a department that’s significantly understaffed, grappling with low morale, and tasked with law enforcement in a city where rising violent crime is foremost on the minds of Chicagoans. What questions should be asked of these semifinalists to produce the best final outcome?

We settled on six queries we think the commission should put to the six candidates still in the mix: Larry Snelling, chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism; Migdalia Bulnes, a CPD deputy chief; Ernest Cato III, the CPD Counterterrorism Bureau’s former chief; Angel Novalez, chief of CPD’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform; attorney Donna Rowling, commander of CPD’s Labor Relations Division; and Madison police Chief Shon Barnes.

So, commission members, get out your pens and notebooks, and jot down these questions:

· CPD’s internal affairs bureau has opened more than 11,000 investigations into complaints of police officer misconduct in the last four and a half years, the Tribune recently reported. Allegations scrutinized in those investigations included bribery and corruption, officer substance abuse, criminal misconduct and other CPD rule violations. Officers who routinely break the rules, and in many cases the law, cannot forge trust with the communities they’re sworn to serve and protect.

As superintendent, what would you do to crack down on officer misconduct?

· Speaking of police misconduct, it’s the driving force behind $8.8 million that City Hall agreed to pay recently to settle three lawsuits. City Hall writes the checks, but it’s Chicago taxpayers who foot the bills, in the form of ever-rising property taxes. One of those lawsuits was filed by Arthur Brown, who spent almost three decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of arson and a double murder. Brown testified that Chicago police beat him to coerce a false confession about a fire at a video store that spread to a nearby shop and killed two people inside.

He was eventually released in 2017 and exonerated. He was 37 when convicted, and is now 72 — robbed of freedom for much of his life by a detective who chose torture over justice. City Hall’s most recent payouts of $8.8 million are just the tip of the iceberg — the city doled out more than $100 million in police settlements in 2022.

As superintendent, what would your road map be for putting an end to this never-ending conveyor belt of police settlements?

· We have written many times about the laggard pace CPD is guilty of when it comes to compliance with the federally mandated consent decree, the comprehensive set of reforms established in early 2019 that require the department to overhaul its training supervision and accountability. Compliance continues to fall short. The consent decree’s independent monitor, Maggie Hickey, says the department is in full compliance with just 6% of mandated reforms.

The consent decree isn’t a suggestion box — it’s a court-ordered road map that gets CPD to a place where communities, particularly Black and brown neighborhoods on the South and West sides, can begin to put trust in law enforcement. Hickey’s right when she says progress could be much better. “We urge the city to immediately make short- and long-term efforts to ensure required reforms become daily practices,” Hickey said in a statement released June 29. “The city’s new administration and incoming superintendent must meet this moment.”

So, if you become superintendent, will you meet this moment?

· CPD has a problem with truth-telling. The city’s Office of Inspector General recently found that more than a hundred Chicago police officers knowingly gave false information during criminal investigations. Worse, at times cops lied about witnessing excessive force used by fellow officers. “Code of silence” behavior continues to roadblock the department’s path to reform.

As superintendent, what would you do to rid the department of its “code of silence” mindset, once and for all?

· Violence prevention and street outreach programs clearly work. Research has shown that participation by young men in these programs leads to sharp drops in their arrests for violent crime, as well as fewer fatal and nonfatal gunshot injuries among them. Johnson is a proponent of violence prevention programs, and so are we.

As superintendent, how would you work with the mayor to integrate CPD’s community policing efforts with violence prevention and street outreach?

· Chicago is in the midst of another violent summer. Statistically, it may not be as bad as past summers, but statistics don’t matter to children on the South and West sides caught in crossfire between rival gangs, or families afraid to head out for an afternoon walk in any and all neighborhoods. So this question is as simple as it is crucial.

What would be your approach toward breaking the ceaseless cycle of summer violence that too often turns sun-dappled weekends into Monday morning homicide tallies?

We know the commission has done a good deal of candidate interviewing. They may want to do a bit more, and here’s why.

The choice of police superintendent in Chicago is critical to the city’s future, short-term and long-term. Violent crime is pushing families, businesses and jobs to leave the city. Trust in the Chicago Police Department has ebbed precipitously over the last few years. There’s no margin for error here. This city can no longer countenance a police superintendent who will preserve the status quo or arrive with the wrong blueprint for change.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.