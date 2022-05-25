Editorial: In search of safe haven, did troubled Dreyfoos School intruder have to die?

Police on scene after a shooting on campus of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, on May 13, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Was the fatal police shooting on the Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus justified? That's the big question bubbling beneath the surface of a tragic encounter that ended the life of former student Romen Phelps, leaving the credibility of the West Palm Beach Police Department in question.

Police describe an assailant who was "acting erratically," "running around the in-session campus," and who "violently attacked the responding off-duty officer." As the department spokesman put it, "I'm not going to get into specifics of how he was acting. He was acting erratically, he was violent, he was running around an occupied school campus or trying to, when he was subdued. Obviously you know what happened from there."

Students painted a different scenario. They described Phelps as "calm" after crashing his van and when encountered inside the school, before the confrontation with police. He even asked one student her major. In the auditorium before Phelps was shot, eyewitnesses heard him scream, "Where are my strings?" Not as much the words of a violent assailant as of a confused, mentally troubled man.

Investigations are ongoing but given the discrepancies between police statements and eyewitness accounts, there's room to doubt that deadly force was required.

"The officer could say, 'Look, I was scared for my life at that moment, so I shot him,'" Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg told Palm Beach Post reporter Hannah Phillips. "But you have to also ask, 'Was it reasonable for him to think that?'"

The question is hard to answer, given the fact the Dreyfoos incident had no active shooter. Instead police faced an agitated 33-year-old Black man, whose race and mental health make this shooting even more controversial.

Questionable police shootings happen. Unlike other cases that garnered national attention, this one didn't result from a dubious traffic stop, an emotionally charged police pursuit or a police operation targeting a particular community. The May 13 incident at Dreyfoos occurred after Phelps crashed his van through the gate and proceeded through the school grounds before making his way to the auditorium. A struggle involving Phelps, a school resource officer and an off-duty cop ensued and ended with a gunshot.

Word of Phelps' mental health history and affiliation with the school came later. He was a Dreyfoos graduate who, as a student, had considered the auditorium a haven, friends said. He was headed somewhere he felt safe.

It will take time before the truth comes out. However, given the stark differences in the sketchy account from police and the details provided by students, there are several questions the public deserves answered sooner rather than later.

Was Phelps armed inside the school, demanding a deadly force response? According to students who saw him, he had no weapon and none was found in the auditorium where he was shot. The police response was, well, baffling. "A vehicle is a deadly weapon," a spokesman said of the crashed van 500 feet from the shooting. "As for other weapons, I don't have that information right now."

To date, no other weapon has been reported found.

Did the officer follow department procedures to de-escalate the situation or use non-lethal force? The department's lethal force policies require an officer to reasonably believe he or she would be killed or seriously injured or that the assailant would commit a serious felony against others to justify the use of lethal force.

Policies aside, the incident leaves many wondering why two trained law enforcement officers needed a gun to subdue Phelps.

The officer — still unidentified — has been placed on administrative leave. Besides the West Palm Beach police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Palm Beach County State Attorney, the Palm Beach County School District police department and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's office are participating in the investigation.

Until the results are revealed, the police department has work to do to regain the public's confidence. Their initial explanations went off the rails from the typical, "It's under investigation" script and raised concern about a possible cover-up or rationalization. The public deserves none of that, preferring transparency from an institution entrusted with enormous authority and deadly power.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police use of deadly force an issue at Dreyfoos School of the Arts