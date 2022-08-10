EDITORIAL: Search of Trump residence a good step toward accountability

Aug. 10—The Monday morning search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida by the FBI, while sure to further inflame his highly excitable fan base, is an important step in the attempt to peel back the layers of lies that made up his presidency.

The search, thought to be part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, included the estate grounds as well as a safe on the property, according to published reports. It was part of one of several state and federal investigations into the former president's actions before, during and after his term in office, but the first to feature such public, high-profile action.

While we do not yet know what authorities were looking for, the mere fact that the Justice Department was willing to take such a bold step lends weight to Attorney General Merrick Garland's claim before Congress last month that "no one person is above the law."

The raid brought a swift rebuke from Republicans who see their political fortunes as tied to the 45th president.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said "The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization" and vowed oversight investigations into the department should Republicans regain the majority in November's midterm elections. "Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

Trump released a long, rambling statement in the aftermath of the raid, denying, as ever, any wrongdoing, saying the raid "was not necessary or appropriate."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote on social media. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

He has that part right.

And that's why we must all pause and take a breath before drawing conclusions, making grand pronouncements and calling out the political attack squads, no matter their affiliation.

Story continues

Right now, there is more we don't know about the raid than we do. We haven't seen the warrant, so we don't know what agents were looking for. We don't know what they found, or who it can be tied to. And we may not have those answers any time soon, as grand jury investigations are notoriously slow moving and shrouded in secrecy.

There are, however, a few things we do know.

First, it is a dark day for our country. Whatever the outcome, it is the first time a president's home has been raided by the FBI. Even Richard Nixon was spared such a public indignity during the Watergate scandal.

Second, this was not a move the Garland-led Justice Department took lightly. The request for a warrant had to be approved by a federal judge, and the FBI needed to show probable cause they would find what they were looking for on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago.

"We don't know yet what crimes the FBI had sufficient evidence of to convince a federal judge there was probable cause to search Trump's residence, but the execution of a search warrant isn't a raid," legal analyst Joyce White Vance said on Twitter. "It's a judicially overseen process."

And FBI director Christopher Wray is hardly a leftist in thrall to Democrats. He was appointed by Trump, served in the George W. Bush administration and is a member of the Federalist Society.

And we also know this is but one of many investigations into the president's conduct: Everyone from the Jan. 6 Committee to the states of Georgia and New York to the Securities and Exchange Commission are leading active investigations.

These are not, as Trump insists, "witch hunts." They are each a search for truth and accountability, two characteristics in short supply in an administration seemingly addicted to falsehood and finger-pointing.

There is still a lot to be learned over the next several months — and likely years. But on Monday, the Justice Department showed a new commitment to ensuring the nation will have a clear, truthful accounting of the Trump years.