EDITORIAL: A semblance of closure

Jan. 21—The family of a Haverhill woman murdered in New Hampshire has long-overdue closure in a 50-year-old cold case. One can only imagine the relief — and shock and awe — they are feeling. And even though the perpetrator is dead, they at least have the comfort of knowing he was not a free man, as Albert Francis Moore Jr. was serving life in prison for another case when he died.

Arlene Clevesy was 48 years old when her body was found in the area of Hume Brook in Newton, New Hampshire, on June 4, 1972. She was suffocated and also drowned. That's a horrific death to imagine and the pain her family felt in processing what that was like must have been agonizing — not to mention their grief at losing her forever.

Despite an April 1977 indictment by a grand jury for second-degree murder in connection with Clevesy's death, Francis wasn't tried for it because by the time the murder was solved he was already in prison for life for killing Donald Rimer in Salem, Massachusetts. That left the family unsure about the truth.

"Even after 50 years have passed, Arlene is still immensely missed, loved and remembered," Clevesy's family said in a statement. "Though we can no longer prosecute, we still feel some relief in knowing what happened to Arlene that night, and, more importantly, who is responsible."

They expressed thanks to investigators.

"As a family, we are grateful, after all this time, to see the law still working for Arlene, and that justice has officially been served."

For dedicated work since reopening the case at the request of a family member in 2015, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is to be commended.