EDITORIAL: Sheriff Jim Johnson hurt his own cause

Feb. 26—Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson had a strong point when he recently argued a man convicted of a violent attack, during which he cut someone's throat, should have been in jail instead of free, therefore preventing the county's most recent homicide.

In March 2018, Maurice Agnew, 54, assaulted a man and was soon arrested. He spent 29 months in the county jail awaiting trial. During a one-day bench trial in August, Circuit Judge John White found Agnew guilty and sentenced him to 20 years. White gave Agnew credit for time already served and suspended the remainder of the sentence.

Earlier this week, Johnson's department arrested Agnew and charged him with manslaughter in the Sunday afternoon stabbing death of Thelbert Randall Cowley, 56, of Saltillo.

Johnson was understandably upset Monday during a press conference. But Johnson couldn't just stick to the facts. He had to take it further. He misled the public.

"We're talking about an aggravated assault where a man's throat was cut, and (Agnew) only spent a little more than 2 years of a 20-year sentence in jail. If that's what the general public wants, then continue to support criminal justice reform, and that's what we're going to have in our community."

That's what Johnson said Monday. And it's wholly incorrect.

What's worse, Johnson — a longtime law enforcement official and savvy local politician — knew when he said it that it was, at best, misleading, and, at worst, a calculated lie.

Agnew's sentence, as described above, was mostly suspended by the judge when it was handed down. The time Agnew did spend in jail was awaiting trial, not a result of the sentence. He was set free by the judge. That's the first untruth.

What is most egregious, however, is Johnson's attack on criminal justice reform. But Agnew's release had absolutely nothing to do with criminal justice reform, and Johnson knows it.

Criminal justice reforms that have been seriously considered or passed are largely aimed at nonviolent offenders. Where violent offenders are concerned, measures require violent offenders serve at least 50% of their sentence. In Agnew's case, had he been given a full 20-year sentence, criminal justice reform measures would have required he serve at least 10 years.

Criminal justice reform is a bipartisan issue. It has widespread support among many different concerned interest groups, including a sizable number of law enforcement leaders. One reason is due to jail overcrowding.

But Johnson isn't a fan of criminal justice reform, and he saw this tragedy as an opportunity to score cheap political points. We deserve better from our elected leaders. And when it comes to information about crime, we should demand nothing short of the absolute, unvarnished truth from the sheriff.