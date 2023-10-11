Editorial: Sheriff’s screed against reporter hurts everyone – including himself

Anyone who has felt the scorch of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s anger knows it’s a potent thing — one that’s often celebrated when Chitwood is raging against bigotry and bullies.

But when that fire erupts about a reporter covering a story in a way he do⁸esn’t like — including one that quoted defense attorneys who called the sheriff “unAmerican” for criticizing jurors and closes with an invitation to “feel free to let him know what you think,” — he’s inviting retaliation. The sheriff knows his social media accounts have hundreds of thousands of followers, and a core of dedicated fans that spans the nation, with an unusual degree of cross-doctrinal allure that few public figures can boast.

The most obvious issue is economic: When Chitwood targeted The Daytona Beach News-Journal, and said that one reporter in particular — Frank Fernandez, who has been covering police and courts in Volusia County for nearly two decades — would be persona non grata, we suspect the paper saw a wave of canceled subscriptions. Media outlets used to write that sort of thing off as the cost of practicing principled journalism. Now, as we see newsrooms across Florida, and the nation, going dark, we can’t be as cavalier. Every time one of these venerable newspapers closes its doors, the communities it once served suffer. There is nobody to call out public officials when they succumb to the call of cronyism. Nobody to pay attorneys when officials operate in secret or withhold public records.

The News-Journal’s staff is already down to a handful of dedicated, veteran journalists struggling to provide the same level of coverage it did 20 years ago, when the paper occupied the huge building many dubbed the “Miracle on Sixth Street” with a staff that spilled over the boundaries of its spacious newsroom and multiple bureaus. Other papers owned by the same company have already lost their local reporting staff entirely.

But that’s not the only threat.

Violence festers in darkness

Chitwood also understands how easily an online rant can putrefy, as it reaches the darker corners of the internet, into a toxic and legitimate threat against personal safety. Recently, his office has been making news by hauling in people who have openly called for his own murder, triggered by Chitwood’s well-aimed attacks on antisemitism and homophobic language. He’s witnessed credible threats to the safety of his family members.

The sheriff is right to take these threats seriously. For too long, law enforcement officials have been silent about threats, and that silence has sparked a deadly harvest of violence — by the police, and against them.

Chitwood has fought to break that cycle in other ways. In fact, he’s long served as a nationally recognized voice of reason about the need for better accountability measures that can stop violence before it starts. As Daytona Beach police chief, he was one of the first in the nation to demand that his officers wear body cameras. He also demanded, and got, a law-enforcement training facility that met his high standards for crisis intervention and other advanced policing techniques that focus on crime prevention.

The goal: Protect officers and serve the public. It makes sense, but it’s still a groundbreaking message across the nation’s law-enforcement community that too often focuses on appearing stoic.

What he might not understand, however, is how those same threats have been manifesting against working journalists. That’s partly on the media: Like law enforcement, we often downplay threats of violence aimed at reporters, editors and media outlets. The reality is that these dehumanizing attacks have been steadily increasing in the United States. As the Washington Post pointed out in a 2022 editorial, “Murder the media” was scratched into a door to the Capitol during the insurrection of 2021 and identifiable members of the press were targeted by members of the mob who chanted “CNN sucks” and attacked Associated Press journalists. Most working journalists have at least one story of personal attack.

Recently, Orlando mourned the death of a young journalist from the Sentinel’s partner, Spectrum News, who was gunned down as he reported from a shooting scene in Pine Hills. The videographer who accompanied him was also shot. We never want to cover a story like that one again.

We are equally certain that Chitwood would never forgive himself if any harm came to Fernandez or the News-Journal’s editor-in-chief John Dunbar because some idiot on 4-Chan decided they deserved to die.

There have been other times when Chitwood’s ire focused on an individual News-Journal reporter or editor, and the paper responded (at least outwardly) with a shrug. Time healed those wounds, usually within a few weeks. But times have changed.

The current standoff

This week, the Sentinel’s editorial staff talked with Chitwood’s chief spokesman Andrew Gant to find out exactly how the new policy would play out. He said the office would now focus on putting most of its information online, and that The News-Journal would be welcome to access it. If an N-J reporter shows up to a news event, Gant says, they won’t be turned away. “ The News-Journal has the same access to that as anybody else,” Gant said. “They just don’t have exclusive access.”

Gant denied that Fernandez, or any News-Journal reporter, was “banned.” That’s not how Dunbar sees it; his understanding is that The News-Journal won’t receive timely press releases, and worries that his reporters won’t get the answers they need to report on crime trends or cover more in-depth stories about public safety in Volusia County. It’s a legitimate concern, and one that Chitwood should also worry about. “I was more bewildered than anything else,” Dunbar told the Orlando Sentinel last week.

That’s understandable. One of the triggering stories that Chitwood cited in his original post focused on the stunning verdict against Othal Wallace, who killed Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in 2021. Earlier this year, a jury found Wallace guilty of a lesser included offense of manslaughter. One of Fernandez’s follow-up stories explored the legitimate questions around that highly unusual verdict, and quoted a defense attorney who helped pick the jury, quoting her calling the sheriff “unAmerican” for criticizing those jurors. That led to a social media response from Chitwood, who posted a screed against “the latest BS report by the Daytona Beach News-Journal defense attorney mouthpiece Frank Fernandez.” He closed by saying: “I don’t take Frank Fernandez’s calls or give him quotes for his BS stories anymore, but feel free to let him know what you think.”

Quoting defense attorneys doesn’t make Fernandez a “mouthpiece.” It makes him a good reporter, one who asks questions that go beyond simple blow-by-blow descriptions of crime reports and trials.

But Chitwood’s rant certainly echoes among other reporters assigned to cover the sheriff’s office. And as a result, they may be afraid to ask those important questions – ones that could shed light on other justice-related trends, in ways that could compromise public safety.

That’s the biggest casualty in this current conflagration: The questions that might not be asked, by reporters who fear ending up on the fiery side of the sheriff’s social-media blowtorch. And other media outlets, who are not familiar with Chitwood, may not be as willing to listen to him at other times.

The Mike Chitwood we see most of the time — the innovative lawman who demands accountability from his own officers as fiercely as he seeks to punish criminals; who is becoming a nationally recognized voice on modern policing techniques’ who has spoken for years, calmly and persuasively, about the need to look beyond the good guy/bad guy dynamic and explore the root causes of crime — would abhor that outcome.

In calling out the heedless hot-headedness of the sheriff’s most recent outburst, we stand with that other Mike Chitwood. He has important things to say, and they should not be drowned out.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker (who spent 27 years as a reporter, editorial writer and editor at The News-Journal), Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com.