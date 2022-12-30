Editorial: The slow count: Hand tallies of paper ballots is the only way to the truth

Mark Makela/Getty Images North America/TNS
4
New York Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
·2 min read

It was two years ago, Dec. 2, 2020, when Donald Trump, angling for anything to undo his loss to Joe Biden, claimed — with no justification or facts — that Dominion voting machines were rigged and, “we have to go to paper. Maybe it takes longer, but the only secure system is paper.”

Trump lost the national popular vote and the Electoral College without question and Dominion machines produce straight-arrow, triple-verified results, but the defeated man was entirely correct about paper ballots. Following the 2000 Bush-Gore Florida recount fiasco, a joint MIT/Caltech study found that the most secure voting is by paper ballots, which can be hand-counted in close contests.

New York State is soon finishing this year’s hand counting exercise, which as Trump pointed out, takes longer, but gets final, conclusive outcomes.

On Long Island, Democratic Assemblywoman Judy Griffin trailed former GOP Assemblyman Brian Curran by 158, forcing a hand count, where she only closed the gap to 138 and lost. In the Hudson Valley, Chris Eachus led Republican Kate Luciani for an open Assembly seat by 21 votes. The hand count cut it to eight, but Eachus still won.

Syracuse Democratic state Sen. John Mannion was ahead of Republican Rebecca Shiroff by 60 votes. The hand count final was a 10-vote Mannion edge. The biggest hand count was for a state Supreme Court judgeship in central New York. The GOP candidate led by 797 votes. Hand counting a million ballots certified his victory by 794 votes.

Each time the hand count winner was the candidate who was leading. But that may be different in the Rockaways, in the final contest of the year. The machine tally had GOP challenger Tom Sullivan besting Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato by three votes. The hand count then gave Pheffer Amato the lead by one, later boosted to eight. There are potentially dozens more absentee ballots to be opened and counted next week, producing the winner, unless it’s a tie, meaning a new election. Messy, but it’s the fairest way.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

    Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners.

  • At a Crowded Border Camp in Mexico, Frustration and Shattered Hopes

    REYNOSA, Mexico — As the sun fell on a makeshift tent city in Mexico less than a mile from the Rio Grande on Tuesday, hundreds of migrants gathered to share the news they had been dreading: Their wait to cross the nearby border into the United States had just grown longer, indefinitely longer. Word that the U.S. Supreme Court had effectively extended a nearly two-year health policy that has all but closed the border to many migrants swept through the camp, leaving dashed hopes and deep disappoin

  • Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest

    The additions of White and Brogdon have squeezed Pritchard's role.

  • Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows

    Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though,…

  • U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s ‘no’ vote on budget bill was the right call politically | Opinion

    Idaho Republican falls in line with likely House speaker while still getting federal dollars for Idaho.

  • The best films coming to Prime Video in January 2023

    Amazon Prime has recently asked journalists to follow their lead on calling their streaming service “Prime Video” and, who are we to argue? Things seem to be on the rise for the streamer, so why not pivot to a sleek new name that also helps distance the platform from the Amazon behemoth and all the baggage that entails. Prime Video also appears to be looking to capitalize on lots of subscribers staying home and binge watching this winter. What could be better than all the Indiana Jones films, lo

  • Ahead of leaving office, Gov. Kate Brown appoints five new judges

    The governor announced five appointments to fill judicial vacancies, including two at the Oregon Supreme Court.

  • Abortion Rights Were Decimated Across The US In 2022, But These People Showed The Fight For Access Isn’t Over

    Lawyers, activists, and voters stood up for abortion rights even as access crumbled in the US this year.View Entire Post ›

  • Conservative Supreme Court once again looms as threat to Biden agenda in 2023

    The conservative-majority Supreme Court will have a major say over whether President Joe Biden is able to accomplish some of his most ambitious agenda items in

  • Here’s everything Biden and the Democrats did in 2022

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the three most important political developments of 2022 and whether Biden can outperform in 2023.

  • Homeland Security warns of potential domestic extremist-fueled violence related to Title 42

    The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin on potential extremist-fueled violence connected to the expected end of Title 42 before the Supreme Court intervened on the policy.

  • Workhorse Group stock rises on business update

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Workhorse Group following an update that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the company will discontinue a program.

  • Dave Ramsey's 'righteous living': Inside the conflict over religion and sexuality at Ramsey Solutions

    Revelations about policies at Dave Ramsey’s company raise questions about religious freedom for companies. It's a battle playing out in the courts.

  • Shirkey Jan. 6 committee deposition reveals details of Trump calls, White House visit

    The former Michigan Senate leader provided details to congressional investigators about his interactions with Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

  • Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation

    Quiet talks among cabinet officials about whether then-President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days — more than 100 so far — give further insight into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the weeks leading up to it, as Trump tried to overturn his defeat in the presidential election.

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...

  • White Noise is like a Spielberg film having a nervous breakdown – in a good way

    Over the past seven or eight years, Netflix worked to make a name for itself as a new kind of studio: one where filmmakers could take passion projects and realise them with minimal creative interference. That helped to thaw Hollywood’s suspicions – how could streaming be the death of cinema when it gave Martin Scorsese $250 million to make The Irishman? But since the firm’s subscriber slump earlier this year, the approach has started to look unsustainable, and it was widely reported in June that

  • Hats Off: A Tribute To American Pop Master Del Shannon

    Shannon's distinctive singing style, and especially his winning use of falsetto, would serve him well throughout a superior career.

  • MicroStrategy says it bought 2,500 bitcoin but also sold some for tax reasons

    MicroStrategy Inc. has spent more than $55 million to purchase roughly 2,500 bitcoins over the past two months, the company revealed in a Wednesday filing where it also disclosed selling some of its bitcoin stash for the first time to accrue a tax benefit.

  • 1 storm departs California as another lines up to enter

    Dense fog plagued California’s Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter. The new storm was expected to move through Northern California late Wednesday and overnight, followed by multiple rounds of precipitation through the rest of the week and into next week, the National Weather Service said. “New Year’s Eve celebrations planned for outdoors should include contingency plans,” the Los Angeles-area weather office wrote.