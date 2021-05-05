Editorial: Up in smoke: Good riddance to flavored menthol cigarettes

Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The Food and Drug Administration is set to ban the manufacture and sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes, the only remaining flavored cigarette still legally allowed. To borrow from an unintentionally grim advertising tagline used by the leading menthol brand, the move makes us alive with pleasure.

The first reason is also the second, third and the last: Smoking is powerfully addictive, and it kills.

After the publication of a wealth of studies conclusively demonstrating the deadliness and addictiveness of the toxic carcinogens packed inside every box, after sweeping prohibitions on public smoking in New York and around the country, after years of increasing taxes on cigarettes, far fewer Americans smoke than did in the middle of the last century.

Yet the awful habit is still responsible for more than 480,000 American deaths per year, and immeasurable agony. That’s in no small part because, when the FDA banned flavored cigarettes, the gateway cancer sticks for many young people, in 2009, it left a lethal asterisk carving out the flavor that happened to be most aggressively marketed to and popular among Black Americans. It did so despite the fact that Black Americans currently die at higher rates of tobacco-related illnesses like cancer and heart disease than others, and despite the fact that menthol flavoring helps draw in smokers at younger ages by masking the throat irritation regular cigarettes cause.

So cheer the Biden administration for actually taking this step, which neither the Trump administration nor the Obama administration was willing to enact. At this point, we’d like to blow a stiff puff of smoke in the face of the Rev. Al Sharpton, who lobbied against the “unjust” ban even though his National Action Network accepted money from tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds. Boo.

The Biden administration estimates the ban, which must be strictly but sensitively enforced, will result in nearly a million people quitting smoking in the first 17 months after it’s enacted, and could save 633,000 Americans’ lives. That’s the population of Memphis.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen says interest rates may have to rise ‘somewhat’ to keep economy from overheating

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to increase somewhat in order to keep the U.S. economy from overheating.

  • Woman’s Online Boyfriend Demands She Give Him More Money

    Gail says she’s been dating “Matt Hurley” for four years. She insists that even though she’s never met him in person, he’s a “loving and caring” man, and she would know if she was being duped. Gail's daughters claim she is being scammed by “Matt” and has fallen victim to other men online as well, giving away her life savings. Dr. Phil reviews text messages “Matt” sent Gail demanding she send him more money. Hear Dr. Phil’s advice for the 68-year-old in the video above. On Tuesday’s episode, “Dr. Phil Goes Global: Where is ‘Matt Hurley?’,” Dr. Phil sends a producer to where “Matt Hurley” claims he has been staying for the last two years because he doesn’t have enough money to get back to the U.S. What does the producer find? And, Dr. Phil finds the man in “Matt Hurley’s” photos. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Want Dr. Phil to investigate a situation or possible scam? WATCH: Woman Says Mom Continues To Fall For And Communicate With Online Scammers, Gave Away Her Life Savings

  • Ready or not, we need to start talking about menopause in the workplace

    Employers are okay discussing and making accommodations for pregnancy and breastfeeding, but menopause seems somehow different, a workplace taboo best swept under the proverbial carpet.

  • Collagen Powder Will Make Your Skin, Hair, and Nails Shine

    The fountain of youth in powder form, if you will.

  • 11 reality stars who dated people from behind the scenes of their shows

    Sometimes, reality stars end up finding love with someone behind the camera, like "Real Housewives" star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

  • Teen Wolf 's Arden Cho Opens Up About Being a Hate Crime Survivor

    The proud Korean-American also reveals she was "shocked" Teen Wolf would "go Asian" with her casting, and discusses the need for allyship in E! News' AAPI Heritage Month Ones to Watch series.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Collagen Has a Ton of Benefits - Is Weight Loss One? Here's What an RD Says

    Collagen is known and beloved for its purported benefits for your skin, hair, and nails, but could this popular protein have another potential advantage: weight loss? It certainly won't hurt your weight loss goals, said Ryanne Lachman, RD, LD, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Center For Functional Medicine, but any effect collagen intake has on your weight might actually be indirect.

  • Inflation is rising – can Bitcoin offer more protection than gold?

    There are many ways investors can protect themselves against rising inflation, but boardroom and bedroom traders are locked in debate about the merits of two strategies, one old and one new: investing in gold or cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Both have more or less fixed supply, gold due to the limited amount in the ground and Bitcoin due to its design, which means that there will only be 21 million coins ever in circulation, just 13pc more than there are today. The theory goes that central bank money printing and government spending splurges will devalue regular currencies while increasing the value of ones, like gold and Bitcoin, that are cannot be tampered with. Investors are betting that inflation will rise this year, reflected in the rise in the yield on British 10-year government bonds from 0.25pc to 0.9pc in 2021 so far. But the fortunes of gold and Bitcoin have diverged over the same period: the precious metal has lost 6pc since the turn of the year, while the world's leading cryptocurrency has soared 93pc. ‘Bitcoin hasn’t proven itself yet’ The consensus among professional investors is that it is too early to say whether Bitcoin is a genuine inflation hedge because it has only been around since 2009, a period of relatively low inflationary pressures. Ben Conway, of Hawksmoor Investment Management, said there were similarities between gold and Bitcoin but backed gold as a better inflation hedge, despite its poor performance this year. “Bitcoin is having a big impact, and some people have definitely moved their gold money into Bitcoin this year, but it is too young an investment to assess whether it will be a genuine inflation hedge. Gold has a longer history so the burden of proof remains with Bitcoin,” he said. He argued that gold was falling this year because bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, were rising more quickly than inflation, which meant the real value of cash was rising. “Gold is useful when the purchasing power of money is falling. This is when you get increasingly less from safe assets like government bonds compared with the rate of inflation. “While the yield on bonds is still below the inflation rate, it has been moving in a positive direction this year, with yields shooting up. Real yields have become less negative which is why gold has fallen,” he said. In addition, Mr Conway noted that gold had enjoyed a bumper year in 2020, rising almost 25pc, so a correction was overdue. However, he still backed the yellow metal as a useful tool against inflation and an essential portfolio building block.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set a date to marry her longtime partner

    Ardern and her partner, the TV presenter Clarke Gayford, have been engaged for two years and have a child together.

  • Politics latest news: Sir Keir Starmer 'fighting for every vote' - and his career - in uphill election battle

    Coronavirus latest news: All Indian G7 delegation self-isolating in London after two members test positive 'At least the Nazis kept the lights on': UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey's power PM's preferred social care reforms would 'disproportionately benefit the wealthy' Wealthy set to escape tax raid as economy surges Tom Harris: Why can't London elites fathom the electoral shift in the Red Wall? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will be "fighting for every vote" as he comes under intense pressure not to lose further ground in tomorrow's elections. The opposition leader had hoped to prove that he is righting the ship after Jeremy Corbyn's tenure, but a string of poll results now suggest the party could lose further ground, including in the critical Red Wall seat of Hartlepool. Labour's Corbynite wing is likely to push for Sir Keir to leave if the results are as bad as predicted, but despite having said he will take "full responsibility" for the outcome, the leader stressed he was in it for the long-term. "There was a mountain to climb when I took over as leader of the Labour Party - we lost in December 2019 very badly and I've got to make sure the Labour Party is in a position to win the next general election when it comes," Sir Keir said today. "That's the mountain we're climbing. We're on that mountain, we're climbing and we're going into the elections tomorrow fighting for every vote." Boris Johnson sought to downplay the forecasts, telling journalists: "These are tough contests and Hartlepool in particular you'd have to say, that hasn't been a Conservative since its inception... That will be a very tough fight but I hope everybody gets out to vote." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Former Bush official calls GOP ‘a dangerous party’ wedded to Trump lies ‘morning, noon and night’

    ‘It’s a very difficult situation right now for the party, but one they have chosen’

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters