EDITORIAL: Something needs to happen

Jun. 3—Our children, friends, family and neighbors are dying. It's time for change.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Michael Louis, of Muskogee, blamed a doctor for his back pain after a recent surgery and targeted him with an assault-style rifle in killing four people and himself Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building.

Authorities said Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love were killed before Louis turned the gun on himself.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman spoke Thursday about the tragic events, thanked law enforcement and first responders, prayed for the victims and everyone involved. He also called on lawmakers to find solutions as the rising trend in mass shootings nationwide hit closer to home.

"Something needs to happen," Coleman said.

The Tulsa shooting brought the total mass shootings — where four or more people not including the shooter are injured or killed— in America this year to 232, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It's the 20th mass shooting since last week, when an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

National debate ensues with each shooting on what should be done.

Some call for increased funding of mental health services. Some call for more gun restrictions.

Others talk about considering increased security at building entries, arming teachers and security guards, improving security protocols and more.

But how about we start with something — anything — from lawmakers?

A gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.

A gunman killed 60 people at a music concert in Las Vegas in 2017.

A gunman killed 26 people at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017.

A gunman killed 23 people at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.

A white gunman fatally shot 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket last month.

A gunman killed one and injured seven at an outdoor Memorial Day event in Taft, Oklahoma last weekend.

Public officials solemnly offer their thoughts and prayers after each shooting — while avoiding common sense legislation toward solutions as gun violence spreads.

Our country averages more than one mass shooting per day this year — with 256 people killed and 1,010 injured so far.

This year is on pace with the first five months of 2021 with 240 mass shootings in that span.

Mass shootings are trending upward in recent years with 700 last year, which escalated from the 611 shootings in 2020 and the 417 in 2019.

No previous year saw 400 mass shootings since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.

Crime stats show America has the highest homicide-by-firearm rate among developed countries.

Coleman didn't advocate for any specific legislation, but challenged lawmakers to do something.

"I think people across the country want something tangible," he added.

Mental instability, inadequate safety systems and lenient gun laws contribute to gun violence.

Lawmakers could pick any of those to address as a start toward preventing mass shootings.

Something has to change because we the people deserve to go to work, a concert, to religious services, the grocery store, to a hospital — anywhere — without the concern of being fatally shot.

—McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board