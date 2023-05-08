Editorial: The sound of silencing: Montana lawmaker latest in trend of political retaliation

Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr can vote but no longer participate in debates or even walk the chamber floor after a party-line vote to bar the Democrat from entering as a punishment for speaking up against anti-trans bills under consideration. This comes shortly after now-reinstated Tennessee State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled for protesting against gun violence and Arizona Republican Liz Harris was expelled from her chamber.

Working to silence political opposition — legitimate political disagreement, which we emphasize is distinct from things like hate speech and threats — is the province of people who know they can’t prove their case or win on the merits. It is the last resort of a political movement that has come to realize its agenda of hyper-fixation on red-meat cultural issues, to the detriment of vulnerable populations and the benefit of no one, is losing salience and is demographically destined to failure.

The ruling Republicans in Nashville, Phoenix and now Helena, upset with their colleagues, decided that rather blocking their bills or trying to beat them at the polls with the voters, are using punishments once reserved for members who have broken laws and been convicted of felonies.

This is not about maintaining decorum, as the excuse goes, but raw power, as legislatures try to banish duly elected members for behaviors that have long been part and parcel of the political process. Zephyr’s comments about colleagues having blood on their hands might have been jarring to some, but it’s no different than what legislators have been saying about each other since time immemorial. Likewise, the election denialism of the kook Harris is wacky, but not a crime.

Much more damaging than these routine political expressions have been the attempts to silence them — which, by the way, have failed miserably, giving the targets national profiles. Jones and Pearson are now meeting at the White House and Zephyr might be heading there next. Although, thankfully, the head job Harris has not yet skyrocketed to fame.

