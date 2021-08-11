EDITORIAL: Spare Paul Whelan from Russian 'justice'

Aug. 11—Russian officials this week let American prisoner Paul Whelan out of solitary confinement after keeping him in those conditions for more than a month without good reason. It's another grim reminder that President Joe Biden and State Department officials must get the Michigan native back home and away from the arbitrary antics of the Russian "justice" system.

Whelan, 51, of Novi was arrested in Moscow after visiting the country in 2018 as a tourist. He was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor after being convicted of espionage in June last year.

Whelan claims he was set up by a Russian acquaintance.

Whelan's family told The Detroit News on Monday that he was unable to shower or exercise while in solitary confinement, which the family alleges is a violation of international standards and even those of the Russian prison system.

Whelan's twin brother David says Russian prison officials said Whelan was responsible for "more than 10" minor infractions, but the prison has not released any information to lawyers or diplomats despite requests.

Whelan knows the cause of at least one of them: He says he was ordered to the prison's administration building only to be turned away. Then he was told to return again to the building, where he received an infraction for being late.

Another reason authorities cited for his stay in solitary was bringing food in a bag with him into the prison after Whelan spent time in a hospital.

In June, Biden described Whelan and another prisoner as "wrongfully imprisoned" during talks in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he advocated for Whelan's release.

Putin seemed interested in keeping communication open and floated the idea of a prisoner swap, as Russia has sought the release of two convicted Russian criminals in the U.S. for a decade.

One of them, Viktor Bout, is an arms trader known as the "Merchant of Death" who was found guilty of a terrorism charge in 2012. The other, Konstantin Yaroshenko, was sentenced in 2011 for conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S.

But these men, still in prison, were not detained without evidence. Both faced juries and, importantly, were told specifically what evidence prosecutors had against them. They had the benefit of due process. Whelan has not been given equal treatment.

Biden and diplomats in his administration should continue to push Russia to release Whelan while bringing attention to the injustice he has reportedly experienced behind bars.