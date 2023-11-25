EDITORIAL: State should partner with tribes on sports betting

Nov. 24—Gov. Kevin Stitt's unilateral proposal to implement sports betting in Oklahoma is typical Stitt posturing.

Stitt recently released a plan to implement sports betting — a plan Stitt did not consult the state Legislature or tribal officials.

There are advantages to the state if it implements sports betting — the chief of which would be additional revenue. But that can't happen if Stitt continues to try to force tribes and the Legislature to do it his way.

Stitt should participate in actual discussions and negotiations with tribal officials.

Stitt's proposal calls for tribes to be able to host in-person sports betting for a 15 percent cut for the state. But, he proposes to allow anyone to offer mobile sports betting if they pay $500,000 for a license and $100, 000 in annual fees. These non-tribal vendors would pay the state 20 percent of their revenue.

State-tribal compacts give tribes exclusive rights to gaming in the state. Stitt's proposal ignores that. He also ignores all the good the tribes have done for the state since becoming an economic driver.

Stitt's proposal also opens the door for out-of-state mobile gaming vendors. This means that a great deal of profit for mobile gaming would leave the state.

Remember that gaming revenue derived from tribal casinos stays in the state. The long-range benefits of that money are felt in the state instead of places like New Jersey and Las Vegas.

It is to the state's advantage to work with partners who are in the state.

Hopefully, Stitt understands this and starts treating partners such as tribal nations as real partners.

Hopefully, Stitt will sit down with tribal officials and do some real negotiating with them to offer sports betting here.