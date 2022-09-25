Editorial: Tax rate cut, plans for excess revenue make sense; keeping eye on reserves is critical

The Palm Beach Town Council has reduced the property tax rate and approved an operating budget of $97.2 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a repeat of last year's action, the Palm Beach Town Council has decided that with rapidly rising home values giving a boost to the town's coffers, it makes sense to reduce the property tax rates.

During the second of two state-required public budget hearings Thursday at Town Hall, council members voted unanimously to adopt a millage rate of $2.69 per $1,000 of taxable value, a 7% reduction from the current rate of $2.89 per $1,000.

Even with the reduction, property value increases mean the new tax rate will generate an additional $2.5 million in tax revenue, for a total of $65.4 million.

Last year, similar additional revenue was used to help pay for the reconstruction of the North Fire Rescue Station as well as tax relief and cost-of-living adjustments. This year's surplus also is targeted to projects that will benefit the community.

The council agreed to use the additional revenue for public safety improvements such as the installation of "smart" traffic signals, which are designed to reduce the amount of time that cars spend idling. Given the growing concerns about traffic, particularly during season, this is sure to be money well-spent.

The council Thursday also adopted an operating budget of $97.2 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The 9% increase over the current $89.1 million budget will mostly go toward 9.6 new full-time public safety employees; salary, contractual and inflationary increases; additional money transfers to the coastal protection fund; and public safety capital improvements.

Earlier this year, the return of the Palm Beach Popular Annual Financial Report showed that for the fourth straight year, the town ended its fiscal year with a budget surplus —$2.3 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021.

The town is fortunate to have hit a patch of budget windfalls, and it is encouraging that leaders are being careful to spend that surplus on things that will improve quality of life for residents.

However, the future is uncertain — and with such issues as deciding how to source drinking water, there could be major expenses on tap. So, while we applaud the work of the council thus far, we encourage leaders to continue paying attention to bolstering the reserves.

