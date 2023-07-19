Editorial: Make it three for three, Donald: Trump says he’s going to be indicted again; good

Donald Trump accurately predicted his first and second arrests and indictments for porn-star payoffs in Manhattan and secret document stealing in Florida. Let’s hope he’s also correct about his forecast concerning his biggest offense of all: trying to overthrow the government of the United States and seize power with his Jan. 6 putsch.

Unable to resist blabbing to the world (and absolutely frustrating any lawyers still willing to have him as a client) Trump took to his Truth Social megaphone to say that Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter Sunday informing the former president that he is a target for prosecution. That means he’s getting arrested and charged.

The venue for the grand jury and the trial will be at the scene of the crime in downtown Washington, not far at all from the White House where Trump plotted for weeks and the Ellipse where he gave his mob its literal marching orders before they headed down Pennsylvania Ave. The federal courthouse where Trump will be arraigned and later face justice before a jury of his peers is also just a block from the Capitol complex, where his frenzied goons assaulted police that cold winter afternoon, killing some.

The evidence, collected by the Jan. 6 committee and now Smith, is overwhelming. The whole world watched this crime happen. It was a conspiracy meant to benefit one man. He was president at the time and was impeached for it. Now, as a citizen, he will be tried for it.

___