EDITORIAL: Treating mental health inside judicial system complicated

Aug. 12—When mental health issues collide with the criminal justice system there seems to be more questions than answers.

How defendants and inmates with mental health issues are treated in the courts and jails is a complicated matter.

We applaud the efforts of Oklahoma voters and government to try to help. Oklahoma voters passed State Question 781 in 2016 in an effort to increase mental health and drug addiction treatments in jails.

A jail or prison is not conducive to a quality outcome when attempting to treat inmates with mental health issues.

Nearly 70 percent of female offenders and 48 percent of male offenders in Oklahoma jails were diagnosed with a mental illness, according to Oklahoma Watch. That's a staggering number.

Let's be clear: we advocate to help those with mental illness or addiction when intervention is appropriate.

First-time non-violent offenders deserve an opportunity to turn their life around. Drug court or rehabilitation is appropriate for many in that situation. Humanity requires an attempt to help those with mental illness or addiction if those issues contributed to an interaction with law enforcement.

Repeat offenders or especially violent offenders need to be behind bars to protect society.

A person who is arrested on a first-time DUI complaint could be given an opportunity to seek help.

That's provided the DUI complaint was not the result of a vehicle accident resulting in injury or death to another. A person who has been arrested multiple times for DUI is tempting their fate and the fate of others. After the first arrest, they are well aware of an issue. If they chose to ignore the issue or don't seek help, they are making a conscience decision that could affect the lives of others.

While we wish those with mental illness or addiction can receive help, we recognize the need to incarcerate those who have committed crimes that require removal from society.

Efforts to help first-time offenders of non-violent crimes is laudable. We should look out for each other. That is not a free pass to commit violent crime.