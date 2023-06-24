EDITORIAL: Trump placing justice system on trial

Jun. 24—As the criminal cases involving former President Donald J. Trump wend their way through the courts, one thing is already clear: The former president won't be the only one standing trial.

Also on trial will be the American system of justice and its watchdog, the Fourth Estate. The former president will make certain of that.

There is no playbook for the challenge our nation and its justice system are about to face. For 234 years, no president or former president had ever been indicted. Trump now faces two indictments, and he might very well face two more by the end of summer.

It all started in March when the former president was charged with 34 felony counts related to a hush money payment his personal lawyer made to a porn star. That attorney, Michael Cohen, went to prison for his role in the scheme, and he has since offered testimony against his former client.

Less than three months later, the former president was indicted again — this time on 37 felony counts accusing him of mishandling classified documents and obstructing efforts to gain their return.

Under federal law, all presidential records are considered property of the National Archives and Records Administration. A grand jury found that Trump had taken boxes and boxes of official documents when he left the White House, among them reports detailing some of the nation's most closely guarded secrets.

Trump might also face charges in Georgia, where he has been accused of trying to overturn the election result and scheming to send a fake slate of electors to Washington. Among the evidence is the recording of a call Trump made to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, cajoling him to "find" 11,780 votes, the number the former president needed to overturn Joe Biden's win.

At the same time, federal prosecutors are investigating the former president's role in inciting the attack on the Capitol and his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election. They also are investigating whether Trump and his aides committed wire fraud or violated other federal laws by raising money through a political action committee based on false claims that there were widespread efforts to throw the election to Biden.

It's crucial that the proceedings in all of these cases be carried out in the full light of day.

Stonewalling accusations that the deck is stacked against Republicans will be fruitless. Prosecutors must show their work and be thorough in laying out the evidence.

Putting roadblocks in the way of trial coverage won't work either. Judges presiding over these proceedings must err on the side of openness. The American people should have the opportunity to watch these proceedings from beginning to end.

A significant percentage of the population has lost faith in the justice system. The best way to counter those doubts is to be fully open and above board.

Sunshine, after all, is the best disinfectant.