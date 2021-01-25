Editorial: Trump's clemency: unpardonably scandalous

Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun Sentinel

On his way out the White House door, Donald Trump left a trail of pardons so redolent of cronyism, corruption and obstruction of justice that hard questions follow. Has the time come for Congress to attempt to curtail the clemency power, and if so, how?

The answers don’t come easily. Without a constitutional amendment, there may be nothing Congress can do. A reform that overreacts could prevent an honest president from correcting terrible miscarriages of justice. But Trump’s bad examples cannot be ignored.

Clemency is the ancient fail-safe for judicial errors and for restoring deserving people to full citizenship. State governors have invoked it, when all else failed, to free the innocent and prevent wrongful executions, although it has been much too long since that has happened in Florida.

Writing in the Federalist essays, Alexander Hamilton explained why the proposed Constitution would allow presidents to pardon for everything except impeachment.

“Humanity and good policy conspire to dictate that the benign prerogative of pardoning should be as little as possible fettered or embarrassed,” he said. Otherwise, “justice would wear a countenance too sanguinary and cruel.”

But because the clemency power is so nearly absolute, it is easy to abuse, as some other presidents did.

Trump’s fewer than 300 pardons and commutations over four years place him 29th among the presidents, 10 of whom granted thousands.

But Trump’s stand out for cronyism and other abuses.

He didn’t stop with whitewashing the assorted white-collar crimes of flagrantly corrupt ex-congressmen, wealthy tax cheats, Ponzi schemers and Medicare racketeers.

He also came to the rescue of campaign supporters and, worse, personal henchmen like Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, who helped him blunt the Mueller investigation and might still have evidence that he obstructed justice.

In themselves, such pardons might constitute obstruction of justice, especially if they were payoffs for protecting Trump from past or future investigations.

Bannon, his former chief strategist, had yet to be tried on charges of siphoning off some $1 million from private contributions solicited to extend the dubious Mexican border wall. Why were there no stay-out-of-jail-free cards for Bannon’s three co-defendants?

More than a few of the pardons appear to be a vendetta against the Justice Department for having investigated Trump. Of the nearly 300 he granted during his four years, most applications bypassed review by the department’s office of Pardon Attorney, which has had the duty since an executive order in 1893.

Flynn’s, Bannon’s and Manafort’s were a calculated insult to the career prosecutors who had convicted them.

While some on Trump’s final list went to ordinary people with plausible claims of questionable convictions or excessive sentences, many were conspicuous for string-pulling and favors repaid. During Trump’s final days there were credible reports of enormous retainers to lawyers and lobbyists who might have inside influence with him.

According to The Washington Post, at least 45 of the 144 people who received clemency in Trump ‘s last week were personally connected to him or to people close to him. They include a member of Trump’s golf club in Westchester, New York, who had been convicted of health care fraud and had contributed to the personal Trump charity that he was forced to close. Others include a man convicted in an illegal sports gambling ring who owns six Trump Tower condos, and a tax evader who is the ex-husband of Jeanine Pirro, a Trump cheerleader on Fox News.

According to CNN, Pirro successfully lobbied Trump for the pardon after his name wasn’t on what was supposed to be the final list.

In commuting the 17-year sentence of Salomon Melgen, the North Palm Beach, Florida, eye doctor who had served not quite four years for what the government called a $75 million Medicare fraud, Trump cited a plea on his behalf from Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who had supported Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election and voted against his impeachment over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Mary McCarty, the former Palm Beach County commissioner, received a full pardon for honest services fraud after lobbying by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Christopher Ruddy, the head of the pro-Trump Newsmax Media. Bondi shilled for Trump in his attempts to overturn the election.

Of the dozens of people charged and 29 convicted so far in the college admission scandal, Trump pardoned only Robert Zangrillo, a wealthy Miami real estate investor. Why?

Trump’s largesse to criminals with political or personal connections to him contrasted sharply with the 13 executions his administration carried out in its final days.

The Supreme Court has never had to say explicitly whether the Constitution forbids Congress to enact any curbs on the pardon power. But there are reasons to try and then let the court decide. For good measure, a constitutional amendment should be considered. One has already been filed in the House.

It should be an explicit crime, treated as bribery, for anyone including the president to seek or accept money, legitimate legal fees excepted, for seeking a pardon or commutation. It should be an explicit crime, treated as obstruction of justice, to grant a pardon to anyone who has figured or is a potential witness in an investigation of the president or a Cabinet member. The law should require disclosure of any connection to the president, direct or indirect, including past campaign contributions.

President Joe Biden should adopt some of these reforms by executive order, although they would not be permanent.

He should also stipulate to issuing no pardon or commutation without an independent review. But there are strong reasons to move that review outside the Justice Department, whose institutional bias is to defend all federal convictions. Its website makes plain that in clemency cases, “the correctness of the underlying conviction is assumed.” Prosecutors appear to have too much influence over who does deserve clemency and who does not, and its reviews are glacially slow.

Humans make mistakes. On their own, state prosecutors in Florida and elsewhere have established nearly 80 conviction integrity review units, which have begun to produce significant numbers of exonerations. The District of Columbia has one, but there are no others in the federal system. There should be; that ought to be part of the broad criminal justice reform that Congress still owes to the American people.

Hamilton’s warning that justice should not wear a cruel face is borne out by nearly 3,000 exonerations nationally since counting began in 1989.

No criminal justice system is complete or trustworthy without a fair and effective clemency process. But its integrity should be above reasonable suspicion. What Trump left behind certainly was not.

___

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote. Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he's saying: "What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months to go forward. We have got to act now," Sanders said. * "We're going to use reconciliation — that's 50 votes in the Senate, plus the vice president — to pass legislation desperately needed by working families in this country right now." * When asked if he wants a relief bill passed before former President Trump's impeachment trial begins the week of Feb. 8, he said: "We've got to do everything. This is not — you don't have the time to sit around, weeks on impeachment and not get vaccines into the arms of people."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell for the District of Columbia set aside an order by a judge in Tennessee concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville. After testimony at a detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley for the Middle District of Tennessee determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

  • California to lift stay-at-home orders on Monday: report

    California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has decided to lift the orders as ICU availability in the regions that remained under the stay-at-home order, including the Bay area and Southern California are projected to rise above the 15% threshold that triggered the lockdown measures, according https://bit.ly/3sSPOfp to San Francisco Chronicle. California has reported over 3.1 million cases and 36,745 deaths so far, a Reuters tally showed. Strict stay-at-home orders were renewed for much of California in December to avert a crisis in hospitals.

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • New CDC director said Biden administration is struggling with lack of vaccine data

    The Biden administration aims for 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days as president.

  • China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus

    Chinese state media have played up questions about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and whether it could be lethal to the very old. A government spokesperson suggests the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab. As the ruling Communist Party faces growing questioning about China's vaccines and renewed criticism of its early COVID response, it is hitting back by encouraging fringe theories that some experts say could cause harm.

  • Trump shuns ex-presidents club

    It's a club Donald Trump was never really interested in joining and certainly not so soon: the cadre of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside often bitter political differences and even join together in common cause.

  • Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in 'dark money'

    President Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in so-called dark money from anonymous donors during his presidential campaign, topping the $113 million that went to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before his failed presidential bid in 2012, Bloomberg reports.It's not surprising that Biden set the mark given that the $1.5 billion he hauled in overall was the most ever for a challenger to an incumbent president, but it's notable in large part because Democrats have been at the forefront of a movement to ban dark money in politics since it means that supporters can back a candidate without scrutiny. Plus, Bloomberg notes, anonymous donors "will have the same access to decision makers as those whose names were disclosed, but without public awareness of who they are or what influence they might wield." As Meredith McGehee, the executive director of campaign finance reform advocacy group Issue One, told Bloomberg, "the whole point of dark money is to avoid public disclosure while getting private credit."Still, it seems the Democratic Party was willing to embrace the strategy in the hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump, who only brought in $28.4 million from anonymous donors. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push Colleagues shocked that 'nerdy' Justice Department official joined Trump's election overthrow effort 'No way' McConnell has had a post-Trump 'epiphany,' political scientist says

  • Mexico's president says he's tested positive for COVID-19

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico's president, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, said López Obrador had a “light” case of COVID-19 and was “isolating at home.”

  • China says coronavirus traces found in vaccination sites, but not infectious

    China has found harmless traces of the novel coronavirus in some COVID-19 inoculation sites potentially linked to vaccine liquid, its disease control centre said. Samples taken from tables, walls, doorknobs and hallways of the sites tested positive for the virus but were not infectious, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) said in a statement late on Sunday. The traces had identical genome sequences as the strain found in used vaccine vials but were different from the strains currently spreading, China CDC said.

  • 'Highly likely' New Zealand woman was infected with Covid variant in hotel quarantine

    New Zealand's first case of coronavirus in the community for more than two months has been identified as the South African variant and was likely contracted in hotel quarantine, health minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday. The 56-year-old woman, who recently returned from Europe, tested positive on Saturday, 10 days after she completed her compulsory two weeks in isolation. Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from ministers to toughen border controls to prevent new variants of coronavirus from reaching the UK. And Health Minster Matt Hancock and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, are currently pushing for all arrivals to the UK to be quarantined in hotels. New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths from 1,927 confirmed virus cases in a population of five million. The latest case is New Zealand's first in the community since mid-November and has been classified as a strain said to be more transmissible. "The strain of infection is the South African variant and the source of infection is highly likely to be a fellow returnee," said Mr Hipkins. The woman is thought to have been infected during quarantine by a person on the same floor of the hotel who tested positive two days before the woman left. The 56-year-old travelled around the Northland region near Auckland after her release from quarantine and showed symptoms for several days before being tested. Two people close to her, including her husband, have since returned negative tests and New Zealand's director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said they likely avoided contracting the illness due to the type of infection. "She didn't talk about respiratory symptoms, it was more muscle aches, so she may not have been sharing or spreading the virus much," he said. "I don't think that's peculiar to this variant, it's just how it was expressed in this woman." The World Health Organisation has said there is no clear evidence the South African variant leads to more severe disease or a higher death rate.

  • Column: You thought McConnell was tough as majority leader? Wait until you see him as minority leader

    Get ready for the same tough-as-nails obstructionist we saw when Obama was in office.

  • Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest

    A 34-year-old grizzly bear captured in southwestern Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region, Wyoming wildlife officials said. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on calves in the Upper Green River Basin area. Biologists learned of the bear’s longevity after euthanizing the bruin, which had preyed on cattle and then finally, calves.

  • China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

    The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to "flex its muscles" and this is not good for peace, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of contention between Beijing and Washington, with China particularly angered by U.S. military activity there. The U.S. carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt and accompanied by three warships, entered the waterway on Saturday to promote "freedom of the seas", the U.S. military said, just days after Joe Biden became U.S. president..

  • Priest who attended pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol insurrection is suspended from post and may be defrocked

    Reverend Mark Hodges described event as ‘joyful, positive and orderly’

  • Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for second day as tensions rise days into Biden term

    China ramped up its pressure on democratic Taiwan over the weekend, with an unusually large number of fighter jets approaching the island in a "test" for the new administration of US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, 12 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, along with a reconnaissance aircraft and two anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. A day earlier, China sent eight bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets to the same area to the southwest of the island, as well as one reconnaissance aircraft. On both occasions, Taiwan sent up aircraft, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor their activity. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, and has been angered by a show of increased US support for Taiwan during Donald Trump’s administration. In recent months, China has carried out frequent, at times daily, incursions aimed at pressuring President Tsai Ing-wen’s government to accept Beijing’s demand that it recognise Taiwan as part of China. These incursions have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance planes in recent weeks, rather than the warplanes seen over the weekend.

  • Five people, including pregnant woman, killed in 'act of mass murder' in Indianapolis

    A motive wasn't immediately known. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought "terror to our community."

  • Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

    Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday. The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.

  • Ugandan court lifts opposition leader Bobi Wine's house arrest

    A Ugandan court has ordered security forces to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, whose house arrest since a mid-month presidential election has drawn international pressure, his lawyer said on Monday. Troops have blocked the 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician from leaving his house in a suburb of the capital Kampala since he voted in the Jan. 14 election where he ran against long-serving incumbent President Yoweri Museveni. "The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.