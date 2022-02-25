Editorial: The U.S. couldn't stop Russia from attacking Ukraine — but it can make it pay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Times Editorial Board
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
CHUHUIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts graphic content) A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A wounded woman is seen Thursday after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, a town in Ukraine's Kharkiv province. (Anadolu Agency )

The most conspicuous victims of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine are the people who will lose their lives in defending their country against a brutal (and nuclear-armed) neighbor. But Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a many-pronged attack — an audacious operation the United States predicted but was unable to prevent — is also a devastating assault on international norms and potentially a harbinger of a wider war in Europe.

This week’s attack fully justifies the significant sanctions the U.S. and its allies are moving to impose on Russia. Sadly, it’s not clear whether these measures will cause Russia to relent in its aggression against Ukraine. They may, however, put Putin on notice that Russia's economy, and its "corrupt billionaires," will pay a heavy price for this act of aggression — and an even steeper cost if Russia were to menace a member state of NATO.

On Tuesday, President Biden indicated that sanctions would be ratcheted up to match Russian escalation in Ukraine. On Thursday, he made good on that commitment, unveiling new sanctions that would impose real hardships on Russia and members of its ruling elite — but not on Putin directly, though Biden said that is still an option. Russian banks and companies would be cut off from access to the U.S. financial system and restrictions will be imposed on the export of U.S.-made technologies to Russia.

Regrettably, the measures did not include a move to exclude Russia from participation in the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT: a consortium whose secure network enables financial institutions to complete transactions by their customers.

Biden said in a speech Thursday that targeting Russian participation in SWIFT “is always an option, but right now that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.” The president suggested that the other sanctions he unveiled were “of equal consequence — maybe more consequence than SWIFT.”

The sanctions were designed to “maximize the long-term impact on Russia,” Biden said, noting that the measures would “strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military” and “be a major hit to Putin’s long-term strategic ambitions.”

We can hope, as Biden surely does, that by punishing Russia economically the U.S. and its allies can pressure Putin into cutting short his war in Ukraine. But Putin knew an invasion would likely result in such sanctions, and he attacked anyway. (Indeed, in a rambling, bitter speech on Monday the Russian president described the sanctions as “blackmail” and said their only purpose was to “restrain the development of Russia.”)

But Biden was thinking not only about Ukraine when he said Thursday that new sanctions would rein in “Putin’s long-term strategic ambitions.” The president stressed that “we're also taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the east.”

It would be ironic if Russian aggression against Ukraine, supposedly motivated by a fear that Kyiv might someday join NATO, resulted in greater solidarity among the countries that already are part of the alliance.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more

    With rare but fragile alignment, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation. “We must refuse to stand by and watch innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children suffer,” the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement after Putin's forces moved against Ukraine.

  • UN gives $20 million to scale up Ukraine humanitarian aid

    The United Nations announced Thursday it is immediately allocating $20 million to scale up U.N. humanitarian operations in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement saying the U.N. and its humanitarian partners “are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need ... regardless of who or where they are.” “With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine,” the U.N. chief said.

  • Editorial: What penalty will stop Putin's walk toward war in Ukraine?

    President Biden and U.S. allies prepare to squeeze Russia financially in the hope of averting all-out war in Ukraine.

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky: Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv Congress wants to oust Russia from U.N. Security CouncilUnprecedented sanctions are cold comfort to UkrainiansIn photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in UkraineRussian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheavalBiden announces sanctions to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia"Russia seeking to "decapitate" Ukraine's government, Pentagon warnsRussian military forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plantObama and Bush con

  • Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Tells Russia, ‘Go Straight to Hell’

    The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors to the United Nations exchanged heated words during an emergency Security Council meeting to discuss President Vladimir Putin’s order to attack Ukraine. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • Bat falcon spotted in the US for the first time in history

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon was spotted at a Santa Ana refuge in Texas, the first citing of the bird in the nation.

  • Mass arrests reported as Russians protest Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

    Facing a prohibition on protests, many Russians voiced their opposition to the country's invasion of Ukraine

  • Kayla Ewell and Husband Tanner Novlan Expecting Baby Boy: 'We're Excited'

    Kayla Ewell and Tanner Novlan are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Poppy

  • School Chief’s Firing By Conservative Board Sets Off Backlash

    The November election of four conservative members to Colorado’s Douglas County school board led to the firing this month of the district’s beloved superintendent and the swift mobilization of teachers, students and community members against his dismissal. Corey Wise, who served the district for 26 years in various capacities, was ousted during a special meeting […]

  • Ukraine President Zelensky: Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian "enemy sabotage groups" have entered the country's capital Kyiv and marked him and his family as No. 1 and No. 2 targets, CNN reports.Driving the new: Zelensky said he's remaining in government quarters in Kyiv but noted Russia's focus on taking him out, per CNN. The Russians "want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • What would need to happen for the UK to be at war with Russia?

    The UK has said it will not defend Ukraine militarily, but if a Nato member was attacked Britain would be obliged to come to their aid.

  • North Carolina Couple Turns Husband's Childhood Home into Wedding Venue

    The 7,000-square-foot Newell House is set to open this summer.

  • U.S. steels for Russian cyberwarfare following Ukraine invasion

    The Biden administration and Congress are steeling for cyberwarfare from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and warning businesses to prepare for potential attacks.Why it matters: Russia's invasion was coupled with cyberattacks on Ukraine. American officials fear cyber-conflict could escalate if Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the U.S. is responsible for retaliation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWednesday, Sen.

  • 3 Trends We're Copying From Gwyneth Paltrow's California Home

    Thought you were obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow? Just wait until you see the Iron Man actress’ Montecito home. Architectural...

  • Russia-Ukraine: Stanford expert answers top Google questions

    President Vladimir Putin has threatened any country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen." Here's the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • This One-Pan Baked Oatmeal Packs an Anti-Inflammatory Boost

    A dish that tastes like dessert but is healthy enough to eat for breakfast? Sign us up.

  • Brazilian Soccer Players Trapped in Ukraine Plead for Help from amid Russian Invasion

    Marlon Santos, David Neres and a handful of other players and their families begged for assistance while huddled together in a hotel room in a video posted to Santos' Instagram

  • Russia-Ukraine History Puts Putin Invasion in Perspective

    Tension between Russia and Ukraine extends back centuries. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has more recent roots but it is still rooted in geopolitical considerations. Wilson Walker reports. (2-24-22)

  • Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.

  • Trump praises ‘genius’ Putin for moving troops to eastern Ukraine

    Former president says Russian leader made ‘very savvy’ decision to recognise two territories of eastern Ukraine as independentUkraine crisis: live updates Trump with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Trump said: ‘Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to