EDITORIAL: U.S. must grapple with AI military implications

Nov. 13—It's imperative that the United States stay at the forefront in developing military weaponry and defense systems that implement artificial intelligence.

But, just as importantly, the U.S. must tackle thorny ethical and humanitarian issues related to the use of weapons supported by AI.

Ultimately, decisions about where, when and how to deploy such weapons should require final human judgment, rather than relying on artificial intelligence itself to push red buttons, command bombers, aim artillery or direct troops.

An article written last month by CNHI State Reporter Carson Gerber detailed the U.S. military's experimentation and development of AI-enhanced weaponry, intelligence tools and data collection and analysis.

The following are among the most noteworthy advances:

—In February, the Army unveiled an AI-enabled target recognition prototype outfitted for an M1 Abrams battle tank.

—In March, the Navy announced development of Project OneShip, an AI program that uses machine learning to manage enormous amounts of data gathered daily by Navy ships.

—And in July, the Air Force demonstrated the first flight of a machine-learning AI guidance system capable of piloting a missile-bearing aircraft that could strike military targets from great distances.

According to military officials, AI-assisted weapons systems and other machine-learning programs are efficient, accurate, adaptable and cost effective.

They could also give the United States an edge in a modern arms race with Russia and China.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks in September noted that China has spent the past two decades re-engineering its military to "blunt the operational advantages we've enjoyed for decades."

If the U.S. gets and stays ahead of China in the AI arms race, it can regain the advantage, which could serve as a deterrent to war while providing a decisive advantage in pop-up military engagements around the globe where the modern-day superpowers' interests conflict.

But what about the very real possibility that artificially intelligent devices could make mistakes that lead to the deaths of innocent civilians or U.S. military personnel?

That's of great concern, though AI assistance and ability to guide unmanned military vehicles and aircraft could also reduce instances of human error that lead to unintended death and destruction while also protecting military personnel from exposure to harm.

The U.S. faces another familiar challenge when it comes to AI implementation: How do you make effective use of new weaponry and defense systems when you're tethered by ethics that your enemies would willingly flout?

That's among the many pressing questions Americans must consider carefully. The age of artificial intelligence is suddenly upon us.

When it comes to military implementation, we must tap the highest expertise while also searching our collective soul for humanitarian guidance.