EDITORIAL: Understanding the societal scourge that is domestic violence

Oct. 13—October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to shine a spotlight on a societal issue that all too often hides behind closed doors.

Yet it is tragically a prevalent problem. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., on average. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

More specifically:

—1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services or contraction of sexually transmitted diseases.

—1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors such as slapping, shoving or pushing, and in some cases might not be considered "domestic violence." 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence such as beating, burning or strangling by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

—On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

—In Missouri, 41.8% of women and 35.2% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

Unfortunately, handling a situation of domestic violence isn't necessarily straightforward. Victims choose not to leave their abusers for any number of reasons — fear of increasing violence from the partner, fear of losing custody of children, unsupportive family or friends, lack of financial stability or fear of homelessness, as examples — and simply telling them they need to leave is unproductive.

So what can we do?

Don't judge the victim and listen to everything she says. Encourage her to document all that happens and take pictures of any injuries. Offer her a safe place or help her find one, or offer to store some of her necessary belongings in case she needs to leave her home. Provide her with information about the nearest domestic violence shelter (in the Joplin area, that's Lafayette House; in Southeast Kansas, that's Safehouse Crisis Center). Many more tips for friends and family are available at https://ncadv.org.

Help can also be offered indirectly by supporting local shelters, either financially or through volunteer hours, or by volunteering to answer hotline phone calls.

For anonymous, confidential help available 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).