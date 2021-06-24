EDITORIAL: Uproar over critical race theory is overblown

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·3 min read

Jun. 24—There's nothing new about official edicts requiring educators to whitewash their country's history with a nationalist slant. But until now, these sorts of measures were usually a hallmark of authoritarian societies such as China, North Korea and the former Soviet Union, and not the sort of thing that would gain traction among free-thinking Americans.

But that was before the recent backlash against an obscure academic concept called critical race theory, 2021's latest hot-button issue among those seeking a distraction from the crisis facing American democracy. Like the Dr. Seuss and transgender athlete uproars before it, the brouhaha over critical race theory was seemingly conjured out of thin air this year by the public relations professionals at the Republican National Committee.

Several Republican-led states such as Florida, Arkansas, Idaho and Oklahoma have banned critical race theory from classrooms in 2021, while state legislatures in Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky are among those considering following suit. It's no coincidence that after Donald Trump's lie-fueled temper tantrum over his election defeat, many of these states sought restrictions on voting that disproportionately affect Black voters. Nor is it a coincidence that many of them were also part of the Confederacy, which was formed for the purpose of defending slavery and expanding it to new states in the west.

The debate over critical race theory came right on cue last week at a meeting of the Cooperstown Board of Education. If you hadn't heard of the concept before hearing it described by Pete Russo at the meeting, we can understand why you'd be scared.

Russo warned that critical race theory was "designed to destroy our republic and our community," that "re-segregates our kids, it re-segregates our community, it re-segregates our nation." He likened the theory to the teachings of mass-murdering autocrats Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong — a comment that elicited well-deserved laughter from the audience. Fellow Cooperstown resident Dylan Arnot had a more measured stance, arguing critical race theory merely teaches "that race is not a natural biological feature, but rather a socially constructed category that has been historically used to oppress certain groups of people."

We don't mean to burst anyone's patriotic bubble just before the Fourth of July, but the truth is that much like a typical American family, American history isn't perfect. Our nation was founded at a time when its leading minds considered slavery morally acceptable, while the age of sail made trans-Atlantic human trafficking technologically feasible. African slaves were brought in vast numbers to serve as an underclass to white masters in the South, setting the conditions for Abraham Lincoln's "house divided against itself." They've been fighting for a fair deal ever since, and schoolchildren should be made aware of their struggles against, for example, Jim Crow laws, redlining, sundown towns and racist city planning by the likes of Robert Moses.

Consider that some have advocated for direct reparations payments today to the descendants of African slaves. Local scholar Harry Bradshaw Matthews, the director of the Office of Intercultural Affairs at Hartwick College and himself a descendant of an enslaved American, noted in a recent commentary piece for The Daily Star that such measures would be fraught with logistical problems and wouldn't necessarily entail justice for black Americans. Critical race theory instead attempts to solve the problem of U.S. racial inequality with finesse, by building understanding and empathy for our fellow Americans of different colors.

The goal of a colorblind society is laudable, but it won't be reached by a hard-headed insistence that race can never be discussed or even considered under any circumstances. It can only come through an honest appraisal and understanding of U.S. history — warts and all.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cubans see Biden as no "different from Trump"

    The U.S. stood virtually alone at the United Nations this week as it defended sanctions that Cuban doctors say are costing lives.

  • Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

    Ethiopia’s military on Thursday confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region that locals say killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. Bodies were still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors were still arriving at regional hospitals with shrapnel and blunt trauma wounds two days after the airstrike, a doctor in the regional capital, Mekele, told The Associated Press. A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that fighters supporting the Tigray region’s former leaders had assembled to celebrate Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday when the airstrike occurred.

  • Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

    Countries bordering Russia expressed deep concern Thursday about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of trying to steal honey. The European Union is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and issues linked to Europe's strategic interests, including the Iran nuclear deal, and conflicts in Syria and Libya.

  • Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

    Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

  • The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

    Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy and immunize its 146 million people. In response to the soaring contagions, authorities in 14 Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups of people, such as state officials, those employed in retail, healthcare, education, restaurants and other service-providing businesses.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Hoped COVID-19 Would Take Out John Bolton

    The ex-president mocked people sick with the coronavirus, according to a new book from The Washington Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta.

  • How new Celtics coach Ime Udoka recruited LaMarcus Aldridge to Spurs

    Reported new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka apparently has some recruiting chops, as he played a key role in bringing LaMarcus Aldridge to the Spurs.

  • The Re-Education of Higher Learning

    We look at how the pandemic is changing higher education, from how we teach, to our deeply-held beliefs about what it takes to succeed, to questioning the benefits of being on campus.

  • Number of missing people unknown after Florida condo building collapse

    Officials said at a press conference that dozens of units in a 12-story condo building with over 130 units collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach. Search and rescue pulled 35 people from the structure, part of which was still standing, and two people were pulled from the rubble, one of whom died. The number of missing is currently unknown. Watch the press conference.

  • Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

    Urgent and complex, Civil War (or, Who Do We Think We Are) travels across the United States, exploring how Americans tell the story of their Civil War. Filmed from the last year of Obama’s presidency through the present, it interweaves insightful scenes and touching interviews filmed North and South, painting a uniquely crafted, multi-faceted portrait of the American psyche and the deep roots of its turbulent times. With delicacy and strength, subtlety and determination, Civil War lays bare a na

  • SCOTUS Upholds Off-Campus Speech Rights, Leaves Room for District Oversight

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. A Pennsylvania school district violated a high school cheerleader’s First Amendment rights when officials punished her for a profane, off-campus social media post, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a high-profile case that could affect how schools […]

  • Leaked legislation shows hope for reforming qualified immunity

    More than a year after George Floyd was tragically murdered, Congress may soon have a bipartisan bill that could overhaul American policing.

  • A British army email mishap publicly mentioned a military intel unit so secretive its members are banned from social media

    E Squadron is a secretive unit in the secretive world of British special operations, tasked with high-risk operations overseas.

  • Long COVID patients say they feel gaslit by doctors that still don't believe them

    Patients who've struggled to get doctors to take their long COVID symptoms seriously say that the effort to get treatment has taken an emotional toll.

  • Trans Activists Say Biden’s ICE Is Just as Bad as Trump’s

    Emilio VicenteShortly before his inauguration, President Joe Biden’s transition team promised that his administration would hold immigration authorities responsible for the inhumane treatment of transgender people held in immigrant detention facilities.More than half a year later, however, the federal government’s policies on transgender migrant detention are effectively the same as they were under President Donald Trump—despite calls from former detainees who say that those policies are putting

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Biden mocked gun-rights advocates who say they need assault weapons to fight the government: 'You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons'

    President Joe Biden made the joke in a White House speech outlining his administration's plan to combat gun violence in the US.

  • Benigno Aquino III, Who Led Philippine Growth Spurt, Dies at 61

    (Bloomberg) -- Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president who oversaw the fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged China’s expansive territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.Aquino, who served as the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2016, died peacefully in his sleep, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said, adding that he was pronounced dead in a hospital in Quezon City due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. “No words can ex

  • ‘Innocent mistakes’ will no longer cost immigrants their green cards or visas

    Immigration authorities in the United States have rescinded one of the policies implemented by the Trump administration that had one of the most profound negative impacts on legal immigrants with pending or upcoming applications.

  • When listening to the narrative about Capitol assault, racism — whatever — always consider the source | Opinion

    I want to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris for providing me with some clarity.