EDITORIAL: Uvalde, Danvers school tragedies carry similar lessons

Jun. 27—In Texas, lawmakers and public safety officials are holding several hearings trying to find out how school police could have so thoroughly botched the response to a mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. After weeks of stonewalling by those in charge, answers sought by grieving parents are finally starting to emerge.

Closer to home, in Lawrence Superior Court, a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of murdered Danvers High School math teacher Colleen Ritzer is laying bare deep flaws in that school's security system, issues that were apparent before Ritzer's October 2013 death at the hands of a student.

The cases are playing out thousands of miles apart, but they each speak powerfully for openness and transparency when it comes to keeping our children and their teachers safe at school.

In both instances, government sought to keep vital information away from parents and the community at large, hiding behind the notion that sharing details about school security would somehow endanger students. It is obvious the opposite is true.

In Uvalde, city officials hired a private law firm to help block the release of body camera footage, photos, 911 calls, emails and other records related to the May 24 mass shooting. The stonewalling came as the parents and loved ones of the 19 students and two teachers begged for an explanation as to how an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 could enter the school and wreak havoc while dozens of armed police waited outside for close to an hour. In Danvers, attorneys for the town did all they could to keep the public in the dark. Even though the school system had been dismissed from the lawsuit, earlier this year the town took the unusual step of asking to re-enter the case for the sole purpose of seeking to have all of the documents related to the hearing sealed, staff writer Julie Manganis reported. Then they went further, asking that the entire hearing be closed to the public.

Fortunately, Superior Court Judge John Lu denied that request. What the public learned was eye-opening.

According to a series of emails introduced during court proceedings last week, the security system at the then-new high school in 2013 was essentially useless,

"I've never seen a worse software package," an employee of a subcontractor involved in the system's installation wrote in an email in 2012. "It's like putting lipstick on a pig."

In a February 2013 email, Keith Taverna, then an assistant superintendent, wrote that the system was "shaky at best" and "incapable of meeting specifications."

This isn't information that should be kept from parents and the wider community. They have the right to determine for themselves if school officials' approach to security is adequate and well thought out — and in the case of Danvers High School, whether it works at all. In Texas, officials are still fighting the public release of documents that would shed light on the disastrous response to the Uvalde shooting. Some advocates fear Texas authorities will simply close the case and rely on an exception to the state's public information law to block the release of any further information.

"They could make that decision; they shouldn't have that choice," said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, Texas. "To understand what our government is doing should not be that difficult — and right now it is very difficult."

He's right. It should be clear that secrecy does not guarantee safety.