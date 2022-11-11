Editorial: Ventura County's election clerk deserves thanks for his service

Administering elections is a thankless job. It’s pretty boring work, processing a lot of paper, maintaining detailed files, following proscribed procedures that are explicitly detailed in law. There’s a reason why the people in charge of such work don’t have grandiose titles. At the county level, they’re called clerks. At the state level, secretaries.

As mundane as the work might be, however, it is also essential. To administer elections is to maintain the foundation upon which democracy is built.

It some areas of the country today, the job has become perilous. Those who administer elections have been subjected to harassment, intimidation and death threats from know-nothings whose only actual beef is that the candidate they voted for in 2020 for president didn’t win.

It shouldn’t be perilous work, and neither should it be thankless work — which is why the people of Ventura County should pause to commend the work of a longtime public servant who is overseeing one last election before his retirement at the end of the year. But maybe not quite yet. His office still has three weeks to complete the official canvass of last week’s election, and some outcomes remain to be determined.

Clerk-Recorder Mark Lunn is completing his third term as Ventura County’s chief elections official, and his retirement caps a distinguished career in public service that began 50 years ago when, at age 19, he became a sworn officer of the California State Police. That agency, which provided security for state officials and facilities, would later merge with the Highway Patrol.

Lunn achieved the rank of assistant chief with the CHP. As someone who once worked on the security detail for Gov. Ronald Reagan, it is not surprising that Lunn chose public office as a second career.

He served on the Thousand Oaks Planning Commission and later as chief of staff to former Supervisor Peter Foy. A Republican, he considered running for the Board of Supervisors but settled instead on running for clerk-recorder because, as he said at the time, he did not consider himself to be a politician.

There were some who may have doubted his sincerity at first, given that Lunn had been serving as right-hand man to the strongly conservative Foy, who at that time was flirting with the idea of trying to become the Republican nominee for governor.

In his 12 years as clerk-recorder, Lunn has shown zero sense of partisanship in his official duties. He kept a low profile and shunned political activity. Instead, he sought out and attained the professional designation of certified elections registration administrator, a distinction held by only a few of his peers.

During his tenure he has overseen a transition in which neighborhood polling places open only on Election Day became a thing of the past. In the first election he administered, in 2012, slightly less than half of all ballots in Ventura County were cast by mail. By 2020, that percentage had climbed to almost 90%.

Lunn embraced and facilitated a variety of changes that have made it easier for all citizens to register to vote and to cast ballots.

His management skills were evidenced in his selection of a top assistant two years ago, when he hired Michelle Ascencion, a young woman from Oxnard who had distinguished herself as that city’s clerk. In making that choice, he showed that his priority was competence. Voters overwhelming affirmed the wisdom of that selection in June, when they elected Ascencion, who is registered as a no-party-preference voter, to become Lunn’s successor.

Lunn was certainly right about the nature of the work. Although it’s an elected office, it’s not a job for a politician. He’s done a fine job just being an efficient clerk and, well, someone should say it: Thanks.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County's election clerk deserves thanks for his service