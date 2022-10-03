Editorial: Vets employment milestone

Virginians had good reason to celebrate in September when Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the commonwealth’s pioneering V3 Program has helped 100,000 veterans find new jobs here.

Reaching that milestone shows that Virginia’s leaders were wise back in 2012 when the state became the first in the nation to create and support a program dedicated to helping connect employers with veterans making the transition to civilian life. “V3″ stands for Virginia Values Veterans, and the growing success of the program is proof Virginia takes that slogan seriously — as we should.

That milestone is also evidence that good things can happen when the state’s leaders agree on worthwhile projects and are committed to keeping them going. Youngkin, a Republican, is making good on campaign promises to help veterans. His Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, celebrated the V3 Program’s hiring of more than 67,000 veterans in Virginia in October 2020, despite the disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic that year. The V3 program has now flourished under two Republican and two Democratic governors, and through changes in the legislature. That’s the way things should work.

As part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the V3 Program helps employers learn strategies for recruiting veterans and their spouses, hiring them and helping them succeed. It also works to bring employers and veterans together. In the 10 years since V3 started, more than 2,100 employers across Virginia have joined the V3 program — large and small businesses, state and local government agencies and educational institutions.

The company that made the 100,000th hire was a Virginia Beach home improvement contractor, Paramount Builders. That’s fitting, since the military — including veterans — is such a vital part of our community and economy.

The program is obviously good for veterans making the transition from military service. These men and women have volunteered to serve our country, putting themselves in harm’s way if necessary, and being willing to go wherever they are needed. Being separated from their families for extended times is often part of the job, and frequent moves make it tough for their spouses to advance their own careers.

Helping those who have served and their spouses when they are ready to leave the military is the right thing to do. Trying to build a new life can be daunting, and the V3 Program’s transition program provides valuable help, including information about education, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities as well as services available to help veterans and their families.

The program is also the smart thing to do, especially here in Virginia, home to 27 military installations and more than 700,000 veterans. Whether they are leaving the military after having served their initial commitment, or after having made a career of it and retired, veterans have a wide range of talents and training, as well as discipline and a good work ethic. They are likely to become valuable employees, strengthening the workforce. Most of those who retire after 20 years and more are still relatively young, in their 40s or 50s, with a lot to offer in a second career.

Veterans and their families also tend to become valuable members of the communities where they settle. Many of them put their leadership experience to good use in civilian life.

It makes sense for Virginia to encourage veterans to settle here. The new state income tax break for military retirement pay Youngkin signed into law early in September also helps to strengthen Virginia’s credentials as a state that makes veterans welcome. The law, overwhelmingly approved by Republicans and Democrats, exempts the first $10,000 in military retirement in the 2022 tax year for military retirees age 55 and older, increasing yearly until it reaches $40,000 in 2025.

The V3 Program has been making Virginia more attractive to veterans since it started in 2012. It continues to have great potential and deserves continued support. Here’s to more celebrations in the years to come, more milestones in connecting veterans with good jobs.

