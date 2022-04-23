EDITORIAL: Victims of crimes should know they have rights, too

Apr. 22—Being the victim of a crime can be life-altering not just for the individual, but also their family and community.

Since 1981 when then President Ronald Reagan declared the first "National Crime Victims Rights Week," each year a week in April has been dedicated to spotlighting the rights of victims. This year it falls April 24-30.

The Office for Victims of Crime, a part of the Office of Justice Programs within the U.S. Department of Justice, states the 2022 theme for the week is "rights, access, equity, for all victims." The theme underscores the importance of helping survivors find their justice by enforcing victims' rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

Many people who experience crime in communities are unaware that help, including crime victim compensation, is available.

State and county resources are available for victims looking for assistance. The Cass County Victim Advocate is Debbie Sheets, who is located in the Cass County Prosecutor's Office and can be reached at 574-735-6925. The Cass County Domestic Violence Task Force can be reached at 574-722-2119.

Indiana offers a statewide automated victim information and notification (SAVIN) system (indianasavin.in.gov) for victims to receive real-time information about the custody status of offenders in all 92 counties. Cass/Pulaski Community Corrections uses SAVIN and Vinelink.

The Indiana Victim Services Division works to keep victims free from intimidation. If you have been threatened or approached by an offender, the office can be contacted at 317-232-5749 or 800-447-5604.

Indiana Victim Services also offers a program to allow offenders to receive victim correspondence, while protecting personal information. An offender could also be allowed to write their victim, but the letter will not be forwarded to the victim unless the victim has specifically acknowledged an interest in receiving such correspondence.

Victims seeking compensation can contact the Victims Compensation Indiana Criminal Justice Institute by calling 317-232-1233 or 800-353-1484, or by email at victimservices@cji.in.gov.

The trauma from certain crimes can leave a heavy burden, and it is our duty as a community to let victims know that help is available.