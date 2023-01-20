EDITORIAL: Video should be public

Jan. 20—Transparency is a vital component of trust.

This week, the News-Capital generated stories on our attempt to obtain video footage from law enforcement officers who fatally shot James Klembara on Jan. 14 in McAlester.

Our attempts to obtain footage aren't just for ourselves. We are community journalists who are responsible for being watchdogs of our government. So we file Open Records Act requests and Freedom of Information requests in seeking to report factual information and help make government transparent to its constituents — you, the reader.

Transparency is of the utmost importance when government takes the life of one of its citizens.

This is why media covers executions. Light must be shown on government during the entire process of arrest, trial, conviction, sentence and appeals in a death-sentence case. If a government can kill a citizen out of public view, it could soon carry out death sentences on any citizen it chooses without anyone holding it accountable.

Transparency is just as crucial to show the public what happened when a law enforcement officer uses deadly force.

We filed the Open Records Act request so our readers — constituents of government — could see the footage for themselves. It's our responsibility to act as a conduit in such matters for the public, which is allowed the same access to public documents.

A hearing is set Friday over District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's motion to quash our Open Records Act request for police videos in the incident.

The News-Capital on Tuesday submitted an Open Records Act request to the city of McAlester for the McAlester Police Department's 911 calls, dispatch logs, incident reports, use of force statements, and body cam footage from responding officers during the fatal shooting. The News-Capital also submitted an Open Records Act request to Krebs Police Department for body cam footage, use of force reports, and incident reports for the incident.

Although Sullivan's motion only lists our request for videos, we believe all of the records we requested should be open to the public and provided so our government can be transparent about an act of deadly force.

Legal representation for the News-Capital plans to file a response in court and attend the hearing Friday.

The point of coverage in an officer-involved shooting is ensuring transparency throughout the process — ensuring public access to records of the incident regardless of how it might play out in court.

After we obtain the footage, as we've done in the past, the News-Capital will blur parts of it that is not necessary for readers to determine for themselves whether the shooting was justified.

Journalism holds to the doctrine of limiting harm. The News-Capital believes blurring portions of the video is a way to limit harm to people involved who have already suffered.

We believe law enforcement use of video recording devices is vital to ensure transparency in such cases. That footage can protect both citizens and law enforcement.

Video footage protects law enforcement officers from false accusations, and citizens are protected because visual evidence is recorded.

But that visual evidence must be made available.

So we will challenge the motion and continue to seek easier access to open records, but we do so to ensure government transparency with its constituents.