EDITORIAL: Our View: Humanitarian stakes are very high in Syria

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 4—The administration of President Joe Biden faces numerous challenges related to the behavior of Russia, perhaps none as critical and immediate as Vladimir Putin's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia has supported and aided Assad's reign of terror in Syria, which began in earnest after pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in March 2011. Since then, Assad's forces have used poisonous gas, torture and other brutal means to trigger a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, nearly 390,000 people have died in the resulting conflicts, including about 117,000 civilians. Those totals do not include 205,300 people who are missing and presumed dead. Nearly 90,000 civilians are believed to have died of torture in government prisons.

About 6.8 million Syrians have become refugees, and a roughly equal number are displaced within the country. Together, they account for more than half of the nation's population. World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization, calls it "the world's largest refugee and displacement crisis of our time."

Even as the U.S. pulls troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq, about 900 American troops will remain in Syria. But their mission isn't as much to undermine Assad's regime as to support the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the Islamic State group (IS). It's a familiar role for U.S. troops, one they've played since 2014.

Former President Donald Trump twice moved to pull the U.S. military out of Syria, but the twin threats of IS and Russian influence ultimately dictated that the troops remain. The U.S. presence has prevented Assad and the Russians from tapping into the rich oil fields of northeastern Syria.

In addition, American financial and commercial sanctions against Assad, his family and his allies in Syria have helped to limit the government's assets and access to resources.

Most recently, in July, the Biden administration announced its first set of sanctions in Syria — denying access to the international financial system for the country's prisons and the officials who run them.

Financial sanctions can be effective, but Assad's terrorist actions against his own people will continue as long as other, more drastic measures aren't taken to stop them.

That brings us back to Russia.

A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Russia has blocked resolutions condemning Assad's chemical weapons attacks and other mass killings at least eight times since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

As the Obama and Trump administrations did before, the Biden administration walks a tightrope in Syria; danger lurks on all sides.

But with civilian victims piling up by the week, Biden must figure out a way to pressure Russia to back off, and to bring down Assad — without opening the door for IS in Syria.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran 'hijacks' tanker in Gulf of Oman

    Iranian-backed forces were suspected of seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf last night, just days after Iran was blamed for a drone attack on another tanker that killed a British crew member.

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Suspected Ship Hijack Ends as Tensions With Iran Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- A suspected hijacking of a vessel near Iran has ended, after stoking tensions already inflamed by a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in the same area.The Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess was briefly boarded by armed men on Tuesday halfway between Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, according to a Gulf government official. The men then left the vessel around midnight local time, the official said. Bloomberg was unable to contact the ship’s Dubai-ba

  • USAID chief urges Tigray rebels to exit border regions

    US aid chief Samantha Power has called on rebel forces to "immediately" withdraw from two regions bordering Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, as the conflict threatens to envelop the rest of the country.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • 'They can't sit calmly in Tehran': Israel vows to retaliate against Iran if US won’t

    Israel will retaliate against an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea — and unilaterally, if need be, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • Trump fires back at Justice Dept in bid to keep his tax returns secret

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged in court last week's U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee. In a filing https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895.113.0.pdf in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred when it backed https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-urged-justice-dept-overturn-vote-results-house-panel-chair-2021-07-30 the committee's request. The department, reversing course from the stance it took when Trump was in office, on Friday told the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide the Republican businessman-turned-politician's tax records to congressional investigators - a move he has long fought.

  • Hijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved

    Oman on Wednesday identified the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess as the tanker involved in a hijacking which Britain's maritime trade agency earlier said was over. The statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre was the first official confirmation of Tuesday's incident in the Arabian Sea which maritime security sources had told Reuters involved suspected Iranian-backed forces. Iran denied any involvement.

  • Rep Devin Nunes Sues MSNBC for Defamation Over Rachel Maddow Remarks

    Republican Rep. Devin Nunes sued NBCUniversal Tuesday, claiming primetime MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him. The suit specifically points to comments she made in March about his dealings with a person sanctioned by the American government and her March 18 suggestion that the congressman refused to give the FBI a package he had reportedly received from the suspected Russian agent. “Congressman Nunes has refused to answer questions about what he received from Andriy Derkach. He has refused to s

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • Trump-Era GDP Growth Was Worst Since Great Depression, Analysis Shows

    Ex-President Donald Trump was fixated on GDP during his time in office. Maybe he shouldn't have been.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.

  • Afghanistan war: Bodies on the streets as fighting traps Lashkar Gah residents

    Terrified locals are fleeing if they can as the Taliban and troops battle to control Lashkar Gah.

  • U.S. agents arrest wealthy Venezuelan man at Miami home on money laundering charge

    For the past decade, wealthy Venezuelan Naman Wakil has traveled the globe for business deals while living with his family in a $3.5 million Coconut Grove condominium overlooking Biscayne Bay.

  • Mexico near deal to buy Sig Sauer automatic rifles from U.S. -sources

    The small arms maker Sig Sauer Inc has sought U.S. approval to sell millions of dollars' worth of automatic assault rifles to the armed services of Mexico in a deal that will help to modernize the country's military, people familiar with the situation said. The U.S. Congress was notified last week that the Mexican Navy and Naval Infantry are in line to purchase as much as $5.5 million worth of automatic rifles made by Sig Sauer. Mexico's drug war violence has largely been carried out with weapons from the United States, imported both legally and illegally.

  • 6 experts give a letter grade on Biden-Harris administration's handling of immigration thus far

    Most critiqued the administration's continuation of Title 42. The New York Times on Monday reported that it would continue the policy.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.