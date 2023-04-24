EDITORIAL: Views from the nation's press

Apr. 24—The New York Daily News on how Fox News' Dominion lies weren't innocent mistakes:

Fox News has avoided going to trial by reaching a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the network's smearing of the company following the 2020 election.

Some have cautioned against celebrating the settlement, along one of two tracks. The first group warns of precedent and the supposed watering down of reporters' First Amendment rights that the lawsuit represents, an argument that, as writers on an editorial page that frequently criticizes the politically powerful, we would presumably be sympathetic to.

Yet while it would be a disaster for democracy for the press to suddenly be liable for criticism, denunciations and damaging revelations, or for reporters to have to bear the brunt of mistakes of the sort that are inevitable in daily coverage, Fox's actions were neither legitimate criticism nor simple error.

This board, for example, accidentally misattributed a quote in a Tuesday editorial about a CCRB investigation into NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey. These things happen in a fast-paced news environment with writers and editors more squeezed than we've ever been. As soon as we were made aware, we made the correction and acknowledged our error.

Fox News, on the other hand, repeatedly made or amplified without clarification dangerous lies, despite being fully aware that these were misrepresentations, over and over again, and in defiance of Dominion's good faith efforts to correct the record. The network neatly exemplified the "actual malice" standard that has long been the governing principle for media defamation.

The other track maintains that the nine-figure settlement, eye-popping as it is, is ultimately not much consequence for the giant network, representing less than a fifth of just last quarter's revenues and allowing it to avoid any on-air acknowledgement of its misdeeds. On that front, we agree that this case alone isn't enough of a repercussion for a news operation that actively participated in an attempt to not just misinform viewers but destroy their faith in our democracy. It should be the network's own viewers and advertisers that really hit Fox where it hurts.

Story continues

------

The Los Angeles Times on how U.S.-Mexico officials must put aside animosity to stop fentanyl deaths:

A round of indictments against a major Mexican fentanyl trafficking ring last week presents an opportunity to hobble the multinational drug enterprise killing people on both sides of the border — but only if leaders in the United States and Mexico can stop sniping at each other and overcome a rift between them.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, announcing the indictments against Sinaloa cartel leaders and other alleged drug traffickers Friday, called it "the largest, most violent and prolific fentanyl traffic operation in the world." But it didn't take long for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to question the investigation that led to the charges against Los Chapitos, four sons of the infamous drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, known as El Chapo and believed to have handed leadership of the Sinaloa cartel to his sons. López Obrador, widely known as AMLO, on Monday accused the U.S. government of spying and violating Mexico's national sovereignty.

Such discord is, unfortunately, not unexpected considering that leaders in both countries have been engaging in a war of words for weeks since four U.S. citizens were attacked by a drug gang while visiting the Mexican border city of Matamoros in early March. Two died in gunfire and two others were kidnapped, and released a few days later. The kidnappings prompted Republicans to call for designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and for the U.S. to invade Mexico to battle these cartels. Though the frustration is understandable, such vigilante-style fantasies are antithetical to a good relationship between two countries.

It's particularly disappointing because just a few months ago, the presidents of the U.S., Mexico and Canada pledged cooperation against fentanyl trafficking during a meeting in Mexico City. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In the U.S., fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death among those between 18 and 49 years old.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico on the topic of drug trafficking have always been rocky, with drugs coming from Mexico to feed the heavy demand in the U.S. But AMLO took it a step too far. Responding to Republican threats, he suggested absurdly that U.S. parents were to blame for the fentanyl crisis for failing to hug their kids enough. He further inflamed ire in the U.S. when he categorically denied that fentanyl is produced in Mexico, contrary to evidence gathered by U.S. law enforcement.

It also runs counter to information contained in the indictments handed down last week in Washington, D.C., Illinois and New York. The investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other U.S. law enforcement officials tracked a huge drug trafficking enterprise that runs from China to Mexico and the U.S.. DEA agents infiltrated the Sinaloa cartel and the Chapitos network to document how the cartel obtains chemicals from China, manufactures the fentanyl in clandestine labs in Mexico and finally distributes the drugs in the U.S., according to the indictments. The documents provide an eye-opening look into the workings of a major criminal enterprise with multinational reach using a vast network of couriers, tunnels and stash houses.

These indictments are a major blow against one of the biggest drug cartels. Seven of the 28 defendants named in the indictments are in custody pending extradition hearings, but the others are at large. Finding them and arresting them will require the cooperation of Mexico and, likely, other countries. Both countries continue to pledge cooperation, including on the day the indictments were announced, but trading barbs is not helping those efforts.

With the drug wars having claimed thousands of lives on both sides of the border, it's imperative that American and Mexican leaders stop antagonizing each other and focus on their common goal of reducing the violence and death associated with the illegal fentanyl trade.