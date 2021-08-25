Editorial: Violations of public trust

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe was fresh from a failed bid for mayor when he announced his intention to seek another term in office, what would have been his seventh term. Then he abruptly reversed course, resigning his post without explanation.

The reasoning became clearer when McCabe was charged with bribery in 2019, charges for which he was convicted by a jury on Tuesday. He faces decades in jail for the crimes and will be sentenced in January.

It was a stunning and swift fall for a man once seen as a city institution, as much a part of the Norfolk landscape as the Elizabeth River. His offenses represent a profound breach of trust and serve as a firm reminder that serving in elected office is a privilege with responsibility, not a playground for self-enrichment.

It is telling — and worth reflection — that the charges against McCabe became public in a corruption trial of another elected official in Norfolk, Anthony Burfoot. He served on the City Council and as the city’s vice mayor before winning election as treasurer in 2013.

In 2016, Burfoot, a Democrat, was convicted of four counts of corruption and two counts of perjury for accepting more than $400,000 in bribes and kickbacks from area developers while on the council. During that trial, developer Roonie Boone Sr. testified that he bribed Burfoot — and also gave money to three other city officials, including McCabe.

McCabe, who ran as a Republican, independent and Democrat in various elections, denied those accusations but was under federal investigation when he resigned his position as sheriff. He was indicted on 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging he was given thousands of dollars in cash and gifts by businessmen seeking contracts to provide services at the city jail, which McCabe administered as sheriff.

It’s worth mentioning here that McCabe’s actions are deeply disappointing for another reason. By playing games with the health care provided at the city jail, it needlessly put the population there at risk — and one need only look to other facilities in the region to see the pressing need for competent care, including mental health care, for inmates.

Ultimately, these men were responsible for their own actions. Their decisions reflect poorly on themselves and they must accept the consequences.

Burfoot served three years of a six-year sentence before his release in May 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19 in jails; his petition to have his conviction vacated was denied by a judge earlier this year.

McCabe faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count, though he is likely to receive something less harsh when he is sentenced on Jan. 21.

But set aside the legal wrangling and understand that what these men did is beyond a criminal offense that can be punished with time behind bars. Their actions have undermined public trust in government, already perilously low, and contributed to the belief that elected office serves the office holder, not the people.

By the time of Burfoot’s conviction, many of those who served with him were no longer at City Hall. Voters replaced them with individuals who are more deserving of so important a role in that community.

Likewise, Sheriff Joe Baron, who succeeded McCabe in office, has shown himself to be a dedicated and trustworthy public servant. Differences with his leadership are confined to policy and not that he would sell lucrative contracts to the highest bidder, which is as it should be.

But this experience shows the need for more well-intentioned people to serve in the public trust, people who are determined to do right by citizens and operate within the bounds of the law. Serving in elected office should be an honor to anyone chosen, and not something to be taken for granted.

Somewhere along the way, McCabe lost sight of that. May his fall serve as a warning to others who aspire to and serve in public office.