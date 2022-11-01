EDITORIAL: Violence Attack on Paul Pelosi shows dangers of misinformation

Nov. 1—The home invasion and vicious hammer assault on Paul Pelosi last week is another sobering example of growing violence amid a toxic political landscape.

Police have yet to release a motive but 42-year-old David DePape was apparently targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape, who reportedly soaked in online conspiracy theories, including right-wing election claims, shouted "Where is Nancy?" during the break-in. He had brought with him the hammer and a bag of zip locks.

The number of threats against federal officials, judges and lawmakers have skyrocketed by nearly 150% in recent years, with Capitol Police saying they investigated 9,600 threats against lawmakers in 2021 alone.

Terroristic threats and physical assaults have been aimed at members of both parties. And while leaders of both parties have condemned the attack on the 82-year-old Pelosi, Republicans are in the uncomfortable position of denying they have had anything to do with the increase in anger and in fostering violence in unstable people.

For years the GOP has demonized Speaker Pelosi. And the unending series of outrageous conspiracy theories on vaccines, the 2020 election, and even the violent insurgence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 belong to the right wing.

The cesspool of misinformation on social media will not easily be reduced. When it comes to Twitter, there are signs things will only become worse. New owner Elan Musk actually helped push a conspiracy theory about the attack on Pelosi and put out a tweet with a link to a fake news page with a story filled with unfounded claims against Pelosi.

Musk has indicated he has no interest in monitoring Twitter to reduce the amount of dangerous misinformation spread on the platform.

President Joe Biden correctly pointed out that violence against political leaders is a natural progression from the intentional misinformation spread by Republicans.

"What makes us think that one party can talk about 'stolen elections,' 'Covid being a hoax,' 'this is all a bunch of lies,' and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced?" Biden said Friday. "What makes us think that it's not going to corrode the political climate?"

The current climate means more public officials and candidates will seek more security and the risk of violence will deter more people from running for office.

That is not a scenario that any American wants. Social media companies need to step up to block misinformation and violent posts and politicians need to stop the rhetoric that helps lead to normalizing violence.