EDITORIAL: Voters should read Trump indictments

Aug. 16—In 1985, the bosses of five New York crime families were indicted under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, for allegedly conspiring to commit felonies. It was the first time RICO, passed by Congress in 1970, was used to prosecute a major federal case.

The indictments were brought by Rudy Giuliani, then U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Many of the defendants were convicted, receiving sentences between 40 and 100 years.

That, of course, was a federal case that broke up a self-called "commission" of major crime families.

The case's success led many states to create RICO statutes for their own.

Georgia has a 1980 law with broader definitions than the federal act; there doesn't need to be an "enterprise" such as an established business to constitute racketeering. There has to be a pattern of criminal conduct.

Convicted felons can't receive a quick pardon, although one Republican candidate has said he would pardon former President Donald Trump if he's convicted. Another said it was time to move beyond the former president's "baggage."

Giuliani knows how RICO works. Turns out, though, that he, along with Trump and 17 others, is now charged with violating Georgia's RICO statutes.

The opening to the indictment out of Fulton County is succinct. The defendants "constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury."

The indictment simply refers to the 19 as a "criminal organization."

America is far away from a Fulton County trial, even farther from any appeal. The indictment also hints at the organization's activity in six other states and the District of Columbia, meaning even more possible indictments.

As we know, Mr. Trump is currently facing indictments in four cases. Many speculate that America won't see any resolution to these cases before the spring's presidential primaries.

But it's not too early to read the 98-page, 41-count Fulton County indictment.

The question American voters must ask is whether they want a convicted racketeer to run for president. That's a monumental choice to make without reading the indictment and judging its allegations as we sit in Indiana.

We have time to ponder that dilemma. After all, there has been no trial yet. But many voters may have to answer that question before the upcoming primaries.