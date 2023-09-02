EDITORIAL: Want better schools? Raise your expectations

Sep. 2—The expression "tough love" usually applies to parents who seek to change the behavior of children by imposing restrictions on them. No TV until homework is complete. Late for curfew? Driving privileges revoked. Exploring forbidden corners of the internet? Wi-Fi password changed.

It now appears that Minnesota — and indeed the entire nation — needs to begin using some tough love throughout our educational system.

We're not saying that kids are misbehaving, or that teachers are slacking off. But we are saying this: As difficult as it might be, we need wean ourselves off of the ready excuse of COVID-19.

Last week, Minnesota released data from last year's Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments. The MCAs, as they are commonly known, revealed that less than half of Minnesota students are meeting or exceeding grade-level standards in reading and math, and less than 40 percent met the standard in science. Passage rates in all three areas are down about 10 percent compared to 2019 — which, of course, is the last time students took the exam pre-COVID.

Almost every headline you find about these test scores references the pandemic. Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett set the tone in a statement accompanying the data release: "Our students, families, school committees and educators are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support."

Jett isn't wrong. COVID-19 had a huge impact beginning in the spring of 2020, when Minnesota schools closed and students, parents, administrators and teachers began a bumpy experiment with remote learning.

Few school districts — if any — were fully prepared for this sudden transition. Not every kid had access to reliable high-speed internet, and not every parent had the time and/or skills to help their children learn at home. And, with the additional anxiety and social isolation that COVID caused, a drop in test scores surprised no one.

Colleges and universities were affected, too. The pandemic didn't just hinder high school students' academic performance; social distancing rules also made it tougher to administer the ACT and SAT exams. So, hundreds of colleges, including elite Ivy League schools, stopped requiring exam scores from applicants. (Many of those schools, having seen a dramatic increase in both the number and diversity of applicants, have adopted this policy permanently.)

But here's the harsh reality: Test scores and college-readiness had been declining for years before COVID hit. Average ACT scores peaked in 2007 and have declined steadily since then. In 2019 (pre-COVID), the ACT announced that the percentage of high school graduates that were college-ready in English and math had hit a 15-year low, and the SAT has shown the same trend lines. In Minnesota, which historically has produced some of the nation's highest ACT scores, 31 percent of 2019 high school graduates met ZERO college readiness benchmarks.

There's more disturbing data. The U.S. Department of Education says more than two-thirds of community college students nationwide take remedial classes, as do more than 40 percent of undergraduates at four-year schools. These classes, for which students typically don't receive college credit, cost students and taxpayers billions of dollars every year.

How long has this trend been developing? A long, long time. On Sept. 7, 1994, "Doonesbury" cartoonist Gary Trudeau depicted Walden College President King meeting an incoming freshman who happily declares that he will be taking "remedial math, remedial history, remedial biology and pre-remedial English." After the student walks away, King declares, "It's finally happened. I'm running a high school."

Funny, yet also sad.

This problem has a multitude of causes. Some say the invention of the smartphone has changed kids' ability to sustain focus on school work. Others point out that school districts face pressure to improve graduation rates, so standards have been lowered at both the local and state levels. (Graduation rates in Minnesota are up 25% since 2013, even as math proficiency dropped from 52% to 42%.)

Some place the blame on parents who unfairly fault teachers when their kids underachieve. And, of course, there's the fact that teacher pay hasn't kept up with other professions — which means fewer bright, ambitious young people are taking places in front of classrooms.

So, now what?

Admitting the problem is an important first step. Paying teachers more would be another.

But ultimately, any long-term solution will require higher expectations for our school boards, administrators, teachers — and ultimately, for students themselves. While there always will be a cohort of self-motivated, high-achieving students who give maximum effort in the classroom regardless of requirements or expectations, there also will always be a cohort that does no more than what is required of them.

Teachers must be allowed to tell those students, "That's not good enough. I expect more from you." Parents should support teachers' efforts to teach and motivate their kids, and administrators must support teachers who dare to speak hard truths to students and their parents. A high school diploma must be much more than a glorified certificate of attendance.

Students need to face meaningful challenges, and they must be held accountable for their efforts, because at some point they will enter the workforce. Their future bosses won't give them a pass on sloppy reports or costly mistakes — not even if they were in school when COVID hit.