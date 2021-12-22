EDITORIAL: Why are two police departments so silent over child's shooting?

Dec. 22—At least two N.M. police departments owe the public some answers — yesterday.

Law enforcement typically provides the media and public with prompt notices of suspicious deaths. Authorities may withhold the name of the deceased person for a day or two so they can first notify relatives. And police may withhold information that only the perpetrator would know. But the basic elements of a case usually emerge through police statements and court records.

In a recent, heartbreaking case involving the death of a son of a Santa Fe Police Department officer at his home in Rio Rancho, the public has been given little information. The Rio Rancho Police Department did not disclose the death of 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon until more than a day afterward, despite very suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

When asked by the Journal about the delay in reporting the Dec. 8 death of the toddler, Rio Rancho Police Capt. Joel Holt did not respond. All we've heard officially from the Rio Rancho Police Department was contained in a Dec. 10 news release: "At present, it is considered an ongoing investigation and, therefore, no determination regarding criminal violations or other disposition has been made," Holt wrote.

So what happened, and why the delay and subsequent silence? Fortunately, police can't keep fundamental information to themselves for very long because of court disclosure requirements.

Rio Rancho police filed a search warrant affidavit Dec. 9 in 13th Judicial District Court, which lays out some details of the Dec. 8 incident.

According to the affidavit, Courtney Harmon called 911 at 8:37 a.m. Dec. 8 saying her son had fallen from a chair and "there was blood everywhere." She added the boy was "not awake" and that her husband was doing CPR.

Her husband, Santa Fe Police officer Jonathan Harmon, then got on the phone. He said he was unsure where the blood was coming from, offering that Lincoln "must have hit his teeth because a couple of teeth were missing."

Story continues

Yet when Rio Rancho police arrived, they saw Lincoln had suffered a gunshot wound and was dead. A spent casing and projectile were found near the boy's body. A gun holster was on the kitchen counter and the mother told responding officers the firearm was in a cabinet.

Police seized a projectile, shell casing, gun holster, two Glock pistols, two AR-15 rifles, ammunition and a child's tooth. Holt told the Journal on Dec. 14 there were no updates. The Journal has been unable to reach the family by phone.

To say the case is tragic goes without saying, That it is suspicious, a gross understatement. The silence has been deafening. It's hard to imagine police being so mum if the case didn't involve a police officer.

Holt, the spokesman for the Rio Rancho Police Department, has declined to answer basic questions such as whether other children were in the Harmon home at the time of the shooting and whether the officer's service weapon was involved. Social media profiles of Jonathan and Courtney Harmon show the couple in multiple photos with Lincoln and two other children, including an infant, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Is the state Children, Youth and Families Department involved? Did the agency take any of the family's children into custody? Are either Courtney or Jonathan Harmon facing possible charges? Where was Harmon's service revolver? How do you mistake a gunshot wound for knocked-out teeth? Jonathan Harmon is on pre-approved leave that was requested prior to the death of his son — will that continue while the case is investigated?

Rio Rancho and Santa Fe police even declined to identify the slain toddler and the officer. Their names only became known after media saw the search warrant affidavit. And the document raises more questions than it answers.

The police silence is deafening. That only strengthens the impression of a blue wall and inconsistent justice, leaving the public to wonder: Are police covering up for one of their own?

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.