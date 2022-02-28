Editorial: Why Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy is Chicago’s kind of leader

Vladimir Putin has been getting a lot of ink, as despots and war criminals usually do. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deserves the unfettered and on-the-record admiration of a city long interlinked with his beloved Ukraine.

Here in Chicago, we don’t expect our leaders to wear business suits or show up with blow-dried, ready-for-prime-time appearances. On the contrary, that often engenders our distrust. We prefer less pretension. We tend not to trust politicians with pretty faces, huge bank accounts and too much affection for fancy dinners with the one-percenters.

Zelenskyy looks like he’d be more at home in Ukrainian Village, eating at Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen or the Shokolad Pastry & Cafe. Where he’d surely be welcomed as a hero by the over 50,000 Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Americans (according to the last census) who call Chicago home.

We are in awe of Zelenskyy’s courage, his facing down Putin’s aggression despite his vulnerability as a potential target. We fear for his safety.

Zelenskyy has stayed to defend his country. He has become the symbol of Ukrainian resistance, a focal point for the pride felt by Ukrainian citizens. He embodies the risk so many of his fellow Ukrainians now are taking. His courage has been as infectious as a virus and with far more positive results. He has been a human reminder that freedom always is worth a fight.

Zelenskyy clearly understood far quicker than most that the European Union, in particular, was underestimating Putin’s level of aggression and Ukraine’s determination to resist. The EU probably would have figured out the former reality on their own by now, but without Zelenskyy, maybe not the latter.

You might think that countries and alliances such as the EU make decisions based on reasoned consideration and studied research. But that underestimates the fear of criticism that resides within most Euro apparatchiks. Often, it takes a strong personality, and media attention centered upon that personality, to prod politicians and bureaucrats into doing the right thing.

Zelenskyy has been that man. Nobody in the West wants to be seen letting him down.

Zelenskyy has not merely been some career politician. He’s a former actor. Not only does Chicago love actors and nurtures many of them in its globally renowned theater community, but it’s a truism in this city that actors are far more in the Zelenskyy mode than your typical Broadway or Hollywood celebrity. They often are indistinguishable from the general population, except perhaps in grit, resolve and courage. If Zelenskyy had been an American actor, he’d have been most at home in Chicago.

He also has been an improviser, a comedic form that Chicago invented (as least as it currently understood). The first improv took place on the campus of the University of Chicago on July 5, 1955, when the Compass Players performed its first show. And then it spread across the world.

Any improviser can tell you that their training might not be taught in schools of foreign policy but it still makes them ideal for leadership. They know how to stay in the moment: Zelenskyy has been especially impressive on that front, a stark contrast to adversaries who prefer rambling monologues about a world that has already disappeared.

And, of course, an improviser knows the importance of the pithy line.

“I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition,” Zelenskyy said, making the point that he was staying and seeking more practical help. That help is now flowing more readily as a consequence of that very line. Improv teachers saw what Zelenskyy was doing there: focusing on clarity, the easily understood, the needs of the now.

Zelenskyy is not the first artist to assume leadership. It was Ronald Reagan who said “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” It was Vaclav Havel, a playwright and long-standing dissident and political prisoner, who became the face of the Velvet Revolution that swept out the Communist system in Czechoslovakia in 1989.

It is a common misapprehension that artists are experts in artifice. In fact, the best ones have a profound understanding of truth. Once you see the satirist’s point of view, you tend to deepen your own critical thinking skills. Leaders need thick skins and Zelenskyy, who played a president on TV before he became one, is outfitted with a layer worthy of an elephant.

Moreover, improvisers and actors usually know they serve at the pleasure of their audience. This installs the kind of humility seen in Zelenskyy. He does not appear to think of himself as better than anyone else.

Those Ukrainians risking their lives look at the dark circles under their leader’s eyes, see his regular clothes, hear his straightforward rhetoric and find a crucial reflection of their own motivation. It is worth remembering that the abiding popularity of Queen Elizabeth II, despite all of the travails of the royal family in the United Kingdom, flows in large part from her refusal to leave London for safety during the war years. People have long memories for stuff like that.

“We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will defend all of this,” Zelenskyy said. “That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Simple as that. All of Putin’s pontifications and propaganda are rendered powerless by such words.

No image has been more poignant in this war than that of Zelenskyy pictured with his family. He’s seemingly a fun dad, good people, someone with whom it surely would be fun to have a brew.

When all this is over, we hope Zelenskyy comes to town so we all can buy him one. And raise a toast to all he has achieved. Budmo! And Godspeed.

