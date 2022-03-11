EDITORIAL: Wielding the economic weapon against Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Mar. 10—Vladimir Putin has said many things about his unwarranted invasion of Ukraine, most of them unconnected to reality. But he has this much right: The economic sanctions levied on Russia by most of the rest of the world amount to war.

President Joe Biden and our allies crushed the ruble in a weekend; it is now worth less than a penny. Moscow, knowing full well that the sanctions regimen has made Russian companies worthless, dares not reopen its stock market. Most international companies have now shuttered their Russian outlets and affiliations. The Russian economy is already broken.

But Russia is not completely impotent in an economic war. It is, and remains today, a critical supplier of fuel to western Europe. It is, and remains today, a major producer of wheat and oilseeds. The escalating sanctions piled on Putin's regime have been designed to allow Europe to continue to purchase the gas and oil its needs from Russia.

It was easy enough for Biden on Tuesday to prohibit imports of Russian oil and gas to the United States; it is a different matter for Germany to do the same. The European Union's goal of energy independence is no help today.

So this is a difficult balancing act for Biden and the rest of the free world. Russia — most precisely Putin — must be reined in and punished for this criminal war. The trick is minimizing the damage done to our own economies, and keeping Putin from lashing out militarily beyond Ukraine.

A wider war carries too much risk of going nuclear; certainly Putin cannot, after the embarrassments inflicted on his army in Ukraine, expect better results in a conventional confrontation with NATO.

And we have no illusions: Our economic war with Russia adds to the inflationary pressures already in place.

Gas prices here have escalated since the invasion began. Ukraine is a major agricultural producer, and it's hard to imagine how its wheat and sunflowers will be produced, much less exported, with the war going on. This will doubtless raise prices for American farmers, but also raise prices for consumers.

Polling so far suggests that Americans accept higher gas prices as a result of helping Ukraine. How much pain Americans will accept, and for how long, is unknown.

But certainly the pinch from filling a pickup's tank at $4 a gallon is minimal compared to the agony of Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city being slowly starved and leveled. This economic war does little to help those unfortunate souls.

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 15: A fighter mourned; a young girl shot

    An old woman dressed in black leans over the coffin of a young dead Ukrainian police sergeant as mourners weep nearby. Refugees wrapped in blankets line up among tents in a makeshift camp as they wait to cross the border into Poland. On Day 15 of the war in Ukraine, residents kept fleeing, soldiers kept fighting and mourners continued to bury the dead.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 March 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across the Africa and beyond this week.

  • U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'

    U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'

  • Central Coast congressman on rising gas prices: ‘There’s a cost to standing up to bullies’

    “I think we need to remind the American people and Central Coast residents, that oil prices are going up in great part due to Putin’s aggression against Ukraine,” Salud Carbajal said.

  • North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming

    The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range ICBM and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow. The tests were of a missile reportedly larger than an ICBM North Korea launched in 2017 that was assessed to be capable of reaching the United States. American missile defense and reconnaissance forces in the Pacific have been placed in a state of “enhanced readiness” in preparation for a follow-up to the recent, limited tests, the Pentagon announced.

  • Under the hood of $1.5T bill for Ukraine, pandemic, agencies

    Even for Congress, the $1.5 trillion price tag for its bipartisan package helping Ukraine and financing federal agencies for the last half of this year is a lot of money. Here's a look at some of what's going on as the Senate prepares to send the legislation to President Joe Biden. The legislation, passed Wednesday by the House, would provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion and to buttress NATO allies worried about Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move.

  • Kremlin tells United States to await response to "economic war"

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin accused the United States on Wednesday of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and put Washington on notice it was considering its response to a ban on Russian oil and energy. Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the West imposed heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cast the West's sanctions as a hostile act that had roiled global markets and he said it was unclear how far turbulence on global energy markets would go.

  • Ukraine news: How can Americans donate to the Ukrainian military efforts?

    Ukraine’s military has outperformed expectations in the face of a Russian invasion, according to Western intelligence analysts, and is putting up a stiffer resistance than Vladimir Putin calculated.

  • Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

    Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which he said would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West. Putin says the "special military operation" is essential to ensure Russian security after the United States enlarged the NATO military alliance to Russia's borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv. Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence and the United States, and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion.

  • Kremlin says Russian economy in 'shock' after sanctions

    The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia's economy was experiencing a "shock," after the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions on the country.The Russian government said that efforts are being made to minimize the impact of crippling economic sanctions imposed on Moscow."Our economy is experiencing a shock impact now and there are negative consequences; they will be minimised," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on press call, Reuters...

  • Laingsburg woman sentenced for crash that seriously injured DeWitt Twp. cop

    Randi Justice pleaded no contest to assaulting a police officer and two counts of felonious assault.

  • Tiger Woods breaks down during emotional Golf Hall of Fame induction speech

    The golfing great was introduced by his 14-year-old daughter Sam who spoke of her father’s work ethic

  • Man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

    David Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, died on Tuesday, two months after undergoing the procedure. He was 57.

  • Facebook to temporarily allow some posts calling for violence against Putin, 'Russian invaders'

    Facebook to temporarily allow some posts calling for violence against Putin, 'Russian invaders'

  • Kamala Harris Calls For Putin War Crimes Probe

    Vice President Kamala Harris made perhaps the strongest condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asserting that he should be investigated for war crimes after Russia apparently bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Trump asking supporters to fund new plane after emergency landing

    Former President Trump is asking his supporters to help fund his new "Trump Force One" private plane just days after a jet flying him to Mar-a-Lago made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed.Trump, through his Save America PAC, sent his supporters an email titled "Update Trump Force One" in which he said that "my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."He added that the construction of this plane has been under wraps and said...

  • Trump Responds To Question About Ukraine Crisis By Ranting About Windmills

    The former president made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys.

  • Video shows Ukraine artillery strikes picking off tanks near Kyiv

    Drone footage shows at least eight strikes hitting what appear to be Russian tanks outside the town of Borodyanka.