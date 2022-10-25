Editorial: A win for openness

The Virginia Supreme Court made a powerful statement about public access to the judicial system last week. The result should be greater transparency in the courts and, by extension, greater confidence in the criminal justice system.

In 2019, Newport News Police Sgt. Albin “Trevor” Pearson shot and killed 43-year-old Henry K. “Hank” Berry III in Berry’s apartment while attempting to arrest Berry on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 system. Pearson was subsequently charged with second degree murder in Berry’s death.

The prosecution of a police officer for any crime, much less one so serious as murder, has obvious importance to the city and its residents. So it followed that reporter Peter Dujardin of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press would seek to cover the case for the public.

When prosecutors, in April 2021, filed a motion to revoke Pearson’s bond, Dujardin sought to attend the hearing, but was denied access by Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer. Spencer agreed to a prosecutor’s request that the hearing be held behind closed doors.

That was an unusual request and a more uncommon decision by the judge. Hearings such as this are typically open to the public. Closing a bond hearing, especially in a case with heightened public interest, was troubling.

After all, the decision to revoke a bond for any criminal suspect is an exertion of power by the government that should be closely monitored. It denies freedom to an individual who has yet to be convicted of a crime and warrants close scrutiny by the public and the press.

One cannot fault prosecutors for making the request in the interest of ensuring “Mr. Pearson’s access to a fair trial.” They told the judge they didn’t want the process “unnecessarily tainted by pretrial publicity.”

Rather, it was the judge who erred by closing the doors on Dujardin and other interested citizens. There are remedies to protect Pearson’s constitutional rights that wouldn’t also violate other provisions in the Constitution — namely the First Amendment’s freedom of the press and the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of public trials.

Asserting the right of public access required a lawsuit, which the Daily Press, The Virginian-Pilot and Dujardin pursued. Following arguments before the state Supreme Court earlier this year, the court issued its decision last week, unanimously ruling in favor of the newspapers.

“Except in the rarest of circumstances, this decision ... must be made in open court so that the public — including victims of the defendant’s charged crimes and any potential victims of his future crimes — would know how and why, not simply what, the court has ruled on the issue,” Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote in his opinion for the court.

The justices also ordered that a sealed transcript of the bond hearing be released, marking a second victory for citizen access, and remanded back to the Circuit Court a decision about whether some 450 pages of documents related to the hearing should be made available to the newspapers as well.

While Pearson’s case has been adjudicated — following a four-day trial, a jury in September found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Berry’s death and he is scheduled to be sentenced in December — these disclosure are necessary for the public record.

The state Supreme Court had never weighed in on the issue of a closed bond hearing, so the justices’ decision will serve as valuable precedent for Virginia going forward. The commonwealth can hope that judges recognize the importance of maintaining public access to the judicial system whenever possible and that decisions to close hearings such as this be exceedingly rare.

Despite being home to James Madison, who authored the Bill of Rights, Virginia’s record on public access and transparency leaves much to be desired. On this, however, the court did well to side with citizens and openness, and that ruling should lend greater confidence that the justice system will act impartially and in full view of the public.