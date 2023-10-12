EDITORIAL: Working smoke detectors save lives

Oct. 11—According to a February 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, almost three out of five home fire deaths were in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

The NFPA also learned that the risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.

With October being Fire Prevention month, it is the perfect time to check smoke and fire alarms on your property for working batteries.

The Logansport Fire Department said smoke detectors should be located on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas.

"Today's fires are burning hotter and faster than ever, and smoke detectors give you much more time to exit the home safely," a press release from the LFD said. "If you can not afford a smoke detector, they are available at Central Fire Station for no cost. Central Fire Station is located at 630 High Street."

As equally important as smoke detectors are Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors. CO is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas resulting from improper combustion of gas appliances. Running vehicles and portable generators also produce CO.

Some symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and confusion. If these symptoms improve when you are away from the home, there is a chance you have been exposed to CO. CO detectors can be purchased where smoke detectors are purchased. The LFD does not have any CO detectors at Central Fire.

When present, hardwired smoke alarms operated in 94 percent of the fires considered large enough to trigger a smoke alarm. Battery-powered alarms operated 82 percent of the time. Power source issues were the most common factors when smoke alarms failed to operate.

Logansport Fire Department