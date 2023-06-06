Editors’ Picks: Father’s Day Gifts We’re Giving the Dads in Our Lives
The editors of Parents share what they’re buying for the father figure in their lives
Father’s Day is fast approaching, but it can be difficult to shop for the dad who already has everything. Here’s what Parents editors and writers are buying for their dads, father figures, grandpas, and partners. Whether Dad’s a foodie, a fitness lover, or fashion-forward, there’s something on this list for even the pickiest of dads—even the one who claims he “doesn’t want anything.”
Brightland Pizza Oil
"My husband loves hot sauce on all the things, and we're gearing up to start making lots of homemade pizzas this summer season, so this jalapeños-infused cold pressed oil will be a perfect addition to top our pizzas, pastas, and anything else that could use a little kick."
Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director
To buy: Brightland Pizza Oil $32; brightland.com
Cuisinart Double Flip Belgian Waffle Maker
“My husband usually makes either pancakes or waffles for our kids on Sunday mornings. This year, I wanted to upgrade his really old and cheap waffle maker with a nicer one. This Cuisinart model makes two waffles at once, so it whips up family breakfast faster than a traditional waffle iron. I also like that it has a knob that lets you adjust how brown each waffle gets—this is great for parents of picky eaters!”
Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director
To buy: Cuisinart Double Flip Belgian Waffle Maker $220; surlatable.com
Embark Dog Breed Identification DNA Test
“My husband dotes hard on our rescue dog (she is, after all, a very good girl), so I got him this doggy DNA test. Turns out our ‘maybe-a-terrier?’ is actually mostly a husky! Who knew? He loved parsing over the results, and it definitely gave us something to talk about.”
Cecily McAndrews, Editorial Director
To buy: Embark Dog Breed Identification DNA Test $129; chewy.com
Happy Socks New York Times Crossword Socks
“My dad and I connect over New York Times games—we still send each other our Wordle scores every morning—so when I came across these incredible crossword-themed Happy Socks, I knew I had to give them to him for Father’s Day. They come in a two-pack, and secretly, I’m hoping he’ll give me the smiley face pair…”
Phoebe Sklansky, Associate Commerce Editor
To buy: Happy Socks New York Times Crossword Set $36; store.newyorktimes.com
Fitbit Charge 5
“My dad has a terrible track record of receiving what I think are pretty awesome gifts from me and then completely forgetting to use them. So when he asked for a fitness tracker, I was skeptical and knew I shouldn't throw money away on anything too fancy, lest he get frustrated and leave it in the bedside drawer. This Fitbit was so easy to set up (yeah, I did it for him) and offers everything he needs, without too many distracting bells and whistles. He gets his regular heart rate, as well as info on whether he's experiencing an irregular heart rhythm through an ECG app. He really does wear it all the time, and I've never been prouder of both of us.”
Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor
To buy: Fitbit Charge 5 $150; amazon.com
Ember Mug 2
“My husband is a big coffee drinker and is usually in a rush. I wanted him to have the luxury of actually enjoying his warm coffee (which parents rarely get to do!). I got him this Ember mug and he loves it. It's pricey, but good quality and helps the coffee maintain its temperature for an hour and a half. It's totally worth the gift of enjoying every warm sip at his own pace.”
Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor
To buy: Ember Mug 2 $130; ember.com
Mevlzz Mens Slip-on Running Shoes
“While these sneakers may not be the most exciting gift, they’re super practical and affordable, and my husband is obsessed with them. They're very comfy, he can stand for hours in them, and there's minimal breaking-in needed.”
Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer
To buy: Mevlzz Mens Slip-on Running Shoes $22; amazon.com
Paper Culture Photo Calendar
"I love this stunning minimal desk calendar from Paper Culture, which gives me an excuse to finally print some of our favorite family pictures that I know will actually be looked at all the time. And getting it made couldn't be easier: You simply upload your favorite snaps, and a customized and thoughtful gift will show up on your doorstep."
Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director
To buy: Paper Culture Photo Calendar $25; paperculture.com
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by David Sedaris
“We have some serious David Sedaris fans in my household, so I had to buy two copies of Happy-Go-Lucky, his new-ish book: one for my dad and one for my husband. Filled with Sedaris’ signature wry humor, this collection of personal essays paints a picture of the pandemic as he lived it.”
Cecily McAndrews, Editorial Director
To buy: Happy-Go-Lucky $29; bookshop.com
Mack Weldon Atlas Jogger
“Like many people these days, my dad works a hybrid work schedule, so it's goodbye suits, hello very old sweatpants. So as a Father’s Day gift, I’m upgrading his loungewear with these Mack Weldon joggers so he can work from home in style and comfort. (And honestly, it’s a gift for my mom, too.) I got them in gray, but I love the navy as well.”
Phoebe Sklansky, Associate Commerce Editor
To buy: Mack Weldon Atlas Jogger $98; mackweldon.com
Mike’s Hot Honey Cocktail Gift Set
“This Father’s Day, I’m gifting my honey the Mike’s Hot Honey Cocktail Gift Set. It includes almost everything he needs to whip up an old-fashioned cocktail that’s spicy, yet sophisticated—just like him!”
Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief
To buy: Mike’s Hot Honey Cocktail Gift Set $50, amazon.com
Cotopaxi 24-Liter Cooler Backpack
"My husband has been jealous of my very colorful Cotopaxi daypack ever since I got it last year. And I got that because I was jealous of the messenger bag-style cooler I got my dad's girlfriend for Christmas the year before. So don't tell him, but I'm going to continue this new trend for Father's Day with this backpack cooler. It's big enough to hold a whole picnic's worth of food and drinks, but because it's a backpack, he won't complain when I decide we need to walk just a little further to get the perfect beach spot."
Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor
To buy: Cotopaxi 24-Liter Cooler Backpack $200; cotopaxi.com
Rothy’s The Lavello Loafer
“I just got my partner these chic, comfy, pink loafers for Father's Day and I know he's going to be thrilled. They're squishy-soled, washable, look fancy as hell, and are made from 16 recycled plastic bottles—and that's just this pair! Plus this is a dude who loves color (and looking sharp/funky in the school pickup line), so it's a win-win. They also come in several other colors, too.”
Amelia Edelman, Senior Editorial Director
To buy: Rothy’s The Lavello Loafer $189; rothys.com
Williams Sonoma Himalayan Salt Plank
“A few years ago, I got my dad a Himalayan salt plank like this one. He loves to cook salmon, which he cooks every Friday! I’ve heard that this is especially great for grilling fish. And as a bonus, it's pretty kitchen decor.”
Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director
To buy: Williams Sonoma Himalayan Salt Plank $50; williamssonoma.com
