Edmeston man faces sex abuse charges

Mar. 20—An Edmeston man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly entered into a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday, March 19, the arrest of Charles A. Bodie III, 48, following an investigation into a report of an adult male who had entered in to a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to a media release, an investigation revealed that Bodie engaged in sexual acts with the victim throughout the course of several months. During the investigation, it was revealed that Bodie had sent indecent material to the minor while he was employed outside of the state. Due to this information, Homeland Security was contacted with a request to assist.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Homeland Security, New York State Police and the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center, the release said.

Bodie was arrested by the State Police on March 18, when he returned to the state, the release said. He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act, first-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors and first-degree obscenity, all class D felonies. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child a class A misdemeanor, the release said.

He was held at Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment, the release said. The Otsego County District Attorney's Office was consulted and recommended he be held on $50,000 cash, $50,000 credit card or $500,000 surety bond.

According to the release, additional charges are expected.