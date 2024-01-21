Edmond family loses everything in house fire

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — A family of six is without their home after a fire destroyed their home last weekend.

Marco Cefalo said it was a typical Saturday night, until flames began roaring.

“Out of nowhere, the smoke started to fill our house,” said Cefalo. “It was completely engulfed in flames.”

His family’s home now sits frozen and completely gutted.

And decades of memories are gone forever.

“We’ve been building our life here. We brought three kids, three beautiful kids into the world here,” said Cefalo.

Edmond fire crews worked more than two and a half hours in single digit temperatures, but it wasn’t enough to save the family’s home or belongings.

“It was about a million gallons of water to put the flames out because the conditions were so terrible,” said Cefalo.

Cefalo said his fireplace started the fire.

“It had a little crack there where the flame escaped, got into the wall and climbed up the wall and into the attic and started the whole fire,” he said.

As they look ahead, the Cefalo’s continue to hold on to the memories that remain.

“My mother’s clock, the only thing I have left of hers. Some pictures of my wife and her dad,” said Cefalo.

The family is hopeful they will have a new home again soon and plan to rebuild in the same spot.

“We’re just focusing in on our family and trying to keep our heads up, push forward, take it one step at a time,” said Cefalo.

Cefalo said he now wants to warn others, hopefully preventing them from experiencing the same thing.

“I would just say it’s worth the $200 to get your chimney inspected and swept,” he said. “Hopefully nobody has to go through this tragedy or worse.”

Cefalo also said his family is extremely grateful for the fire crews and their community for all the help they have recieved.

If you would like to donate to the Cefalo Family’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE

