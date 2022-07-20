Truck driver arrested in death of Edmond police officer in multi-vehicle crash

An Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Broadway Extension.

Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, died after the collision about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway Extension and Comfort Drive. Nelson is the first Edmond police officer to die in the line of duty, Edmond police said Wednesday.

Wednesday would have been Nelson's 13th anniversary as an Edmond police officer.

Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident. Wednesday would have been Nelson's 13th anniversary with the Edmond Police Department. Nelson is the first Edmond Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

The Edmond Police Department tweeted that it was "heartbroken" by the officer's death.

"Please keep our officer’s family, and EPD in your thoughts and prayers," the tweet said.

The crash occurred just inside the Oklahoma City limits, according to Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police late Tuesday arrested Jay Stephen Fite, 54, on a murder complaint. Police said Fite's utility truck smashed into a group of vehicles, including Nelson's police motorcycle, stopped at a red light.

information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Truck driver arrested in death of Edmond police officer