Edmond nonprofit looks to expand meal delivery service as demand increases from homebound older residents

TechCrunch

A source sent me a photo of a peculiar notebook received by someone who attended Google's K&I Black Summit in August but only recently looked through the merchandise from the event. On the front of the Google-branded notebook given to its Black attendees is the summit's name alongside the event's theme: “Seize the moment.” On the inside of the notebook, however, it reads verbatim, “I was just cotton the moment, but I came back to take your notes.”