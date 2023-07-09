Edmond police arrest man in Bethany murder case from 2021

The backyard of a home in the 6700 block of NW 31st St. in Bethany, Okla. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where a body was found on Monday inside the shallow grave.

A man accused in a two-year-old homicide case in which human remains were discovered is now in the Oklahoma County jail.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, Edmond police arrested Joseph Taylor, 20, on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Taylor is accused of murdering his uncle, Clif Taylor, 43, and burying his body in a shallow grave behind a house in Bethany.

The case unfolded in June 2021 when investigators discovered Clif Taylor’s remains behind the home of his deceased mother.

Clif Taylor had been missing for several weeks.

In an autopsy report, the state medical examiner’s office listed Taylor’s death as a homicide caused by multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries.

Clif Taylor

The medical examiner’s office reported Taylor suffered severe injuries to his head, face, torso and sternum.

In its report, the medical examiner’s office noted Taylor “was reportedly threatened and had a fight with another individual.”

Joseph Taylor is being held in jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man arrested in Bethany human remains case