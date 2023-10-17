Edmond police officer charged with manslaughter

Tanner DeLeon/ KFOR
·1 min read
0

EDMOND, OK — A former lieutenant with the Edmond Police Department has been charged with first degree manslaughter.

Investigators say Jennifer Haddock shot and killed her brother during an argument at their mothers apartment house back in August.

Broken Arrow bus driver arrested after refusing to let students off

According to court documents, Haddock’s mother, the only witness to the shooting, described the incident as a form of self defense. However, after 2 months of investigating, prosecutors believe the shooting was a crime.

In a 911 call just moments after the shooting, Jennifer Haddock, an 8 year veteran with the Edmond Police Department told the dispatcher she shot her brother after an argument broke out between them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

According to court documents, Haddock’s mother was at the apartment when the fight broke out. She says her son, Sean Haddock was yelling at Jennifer regarding a civil matter related to the furniture inside the home.

The argument escalated and Sean approached Jennifer in an aggressive manner.

Haddock’s mother says after Sean backed Jennifer up against a wall, Jennifer pulled out her .40 caliber handgun, pointed it at Sean and told him to “back up” several times; even saying Sean grabbed Jennifer’s gun and told her to shoot him.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

They separated once more before the trigger was pulled.

Despite Jennifer performing first aid, Sean Haddock would die from his injuries. Jennifer Haddock has been charged with first degree manslaughter. Her bond is currently set at $25,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Recommended Stories

  • Homebuilders feel lousy about housing conditions — except for maybe the biggest ones

    More builders again classified housing conditions as poor rather than good in October, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing. But...the index may not reflect the experiences of the largest builders, which are better capitalized to take advantage of the odd buyer dynamics in the market.

  • K2 Space is building a power-rich future for space exploration based on the premise that bigger is better

    Los Angeles-based K2 Space is accelerating its path to orbit with fresh venture funding, new defense contracts and a satellite architecture that will be capable of delivering staggering power levels in a single launch. The company is taking what cofounder and CEO Karan Kunjur described in a recent interview as a “pretty significant contrarian bet against the market.” Although the cost per kilogram of mass has declined with the rise of new launch capabilities, like SpaceX’s pioneering work in rocket reusability, spacecraft and mission designers still face egregious mass constraints.

  • Nova Credit lands $45M to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products

    Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.

  • Tyrese Maxey focused on reaching another level despite 76ers’ turmoil

    While the James Harden saga looms over Philadelphia’s season, the team’s fourth-year guard has his own plans for success.

  • Stocks open lower after retail sales surprise: Stock market news today

    All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.

  • Shocked by a spike in car insurance rates? Here are 8 ways to save money

    Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

  • Hoxton Ventures shoots for the big time, luring Bryan Gartner from Khosla Ventures

    Everyone more or less agrees that 2023 is going to be effectively written off in VC-land, as the feeding frenzy of the last few years leaves everyone exhausted, valuations flattened or crashed, and exit market remain more or less closed. To that end, Hoxton Ventures has now managed to lure former Bryan Gartner, Partner at Khosla Ventures, to join as Partner. Gartner formerly worked on venture growth-stage investments at the VC, but he’ll be refreshing his memory of early-stage investing now he’s at Hoxton.

  • Stellantis wants to sell its Auburn Hills HQ and lease space in it

    Stellantis wants to sell its Auburn Hills HQ and lease space in it. A money-saving move, the Chrysler Tech Center would remain the U.S. HQ.

  • The best smartphones for 2023

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Goldman's profit declines amid costly retreat from consumer banking

    Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.

  • 'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for just $30 — that's over 50% off

    This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.

  • The Morning After: Get ready for the Myspace documentary

    The biggest news stories this morning: The Nintendo 64 gets the retro console remake from Analogue, Get ready for the Myspace documentary, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review.

  • Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to nearly $8 billion

    Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.

  • Ambani's Jio Financial launches lending and insurance businesses

    Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.

  • Stack Overflow cuts 28% of its staff

    Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.

  • Bloody nose to toilet tears, Tom Sandoval gets what he asked for on ‘Special Forces’

    Tom Sandoval went looking for self-punishment on 'Special Forces" and found it, smack in the kisser.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Zack Wheeler’s attack, Bryce Harper's birthday ambush help Phillies jump on Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1

    Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B; testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • India's Agnikul gets $26.7M to prepare for commercial space launches

    Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.

  • Why you might feel like all of your online matches are unattractive, and what to do about it

    Ever feel like dating apps don't actually work? You're not alone. The post Why you might feel like all of your online matches are unattractive, and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.