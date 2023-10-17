Edmond police officer charged with manslaughter

EDMOND, OK — A former lieutenant with the Edmond Police Department has been charged with first degree manslaughter.

Investigators say Jennifer Haddock shot and killed her brother during an argument at their mothers apartment house back in August.

Broken Arrow bus driver arrested after refusing to let students off

According to court documents, Haddock’s mother, the only witness to the shooting, described the incident as a form of self defense. However, after 2 months of investigating, prosecutors believe the shooting was a crime.

In a 911 call just moments after the shooting, Jennifer Haddock, an 8 year veteran with the Edmond Police Department told the dispatcher she shot her brother after an argument broke out between them.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to court documents, Haddock’s mother was at the apartment when the fight broke out. She says her son, Sean Haddock was yelling at Jennifer regarding a civil matter related to the furniture inside the home.

The argument escalated and Sean approached Jennifer in an aggressive manner.

Haddock’s mother says after Sean backed Jennifer up against a wall, Jennifer pulled out her .40 caliber handgun, pointed it at Sean and told him to “back up” several times; even saying Sean grabbed Jennifer’s gun and told her to shoot him.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

They separated once more before the trigger was pulled.

Despite Jennifer performing first aid, Sean Haddock would die from his injuries. Jennifer Haddock has been charged with first degree manslaughter. Her bond is currently set at $25,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.